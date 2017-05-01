May/June 2017

What's New
FEATURES

Love and joy in the Spirit
[ICOMB report

God’s work in a refugee camp
[Safari Mutabesha

COLUMNS

Editorial
What’s your protestimony?
[Karla Braun

Confession of Faith
Article 2 – Revelation of God
[Paul Lam

Wiebe’s Witness
Mission is our prayer
[David Wiebe

MB Seminary
The inescapable call of global mission
[Mark Wessner

OUTfront
A culture of mutual trust and respect
[Steve Berg

Viewpoint
Learning to bear witness
[Jacqueline Block

Viewpoint
The parable of the ostrich
[Brad Sumner

Intersection of faith and life
To walk together in a good way
[Andrea Heinrichs

DEPARTMENTS

Homepage

Get to know interim executive director Steve Berg

Memory from MAID: A joyful noise in many tongues

Small steps in our story reveal God

Coming events

News in story

The missionary is “in”

Prison ministry opens doors

Cultures and faith meet around a common cause (*online only)

MCC water project in Iraq (*online only)

Lifesaving latrines and local partners (*online only)

Archive intern to examine Mennonite communal life (*online only)

Mennonite Heritage Centre archives and gallery to continue under new structure (*online only)

The Bible still speaks, say Renewal 2027 speakers (*online only)

 

Provincial conventions

 

Graduations

Canadian Mennonite University

Columbia Bible College

MB Seminary

Steinbach Bible College

 

Letters

Transitions

How beautiful are the feet: A tale of two slippers over three-and-a-half-decades of ministry (*online only)

CROSSCURRENTS

A radical call to discipleship: Reunion (*online only)

What have you got to give? Love Let Go (*online only)

A woman of courage: To and From Nowhere  (*online only)

Spiritual transformation amid gender dysphoria: You Can’t Fix Dead (*online only)

To remember the past and engage in it: The Spiritual Practice of Remembering (*online only)

 

“Finish lines” [Obituaries]

Pauline (Paula) Rosa Bovair, Harry Lawrence Klassen, Adena Voth, Gerhard (George D.) Dyck, Robert Grant (Bob) Ardies, Edward Biffart, Elizabeth (Beth) Funk, Elfrieda Poetker, Elizabeth Sawatsky, Elfrieda (Kopp) Braun, Erika Falk, Susan Fedrau, Henry Martins, Aganetha Warkentin, John Berg, Helene Neufeld, Nettie Wall, Willi Matz, Elfrieda Korneyevna Friesen, Maria Loewen, Susana Wiens, Erna Siemens

View the full magazine on digital publishing platform ISSUU.

 

