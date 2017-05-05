MB Seminary graduation 2017

What's New
MB Seminary president Mark Wessner delivers the graduation address at the ACTS Seminaries ceremony.

MB Seminary graduated 12 students: eight at the ACTS Seminaries graduation ceremony Apr. 22, 2017, in Langley, B.C., and four at the Canadian Mennonite University commencement exercises Apr. 23, 2017, in Winnipeg.

MB Seminary president Mark Wessner delivered the graduation address at the ACTS Seminaries commencement exercises at Central Heights Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

Speaking from Acts 4:23–31, Wessner encouraged graduates to enter their next chapter after seminary with confidence, expecting that God will be active and powerful in their lives and ministries. “While the careful precision of our words and actions is deeply important,” Wessner said, “ultimately, it is the power of God that makes a difference in the world.

“God will act, let’s move ahead expecting him to do so.”

MB Seminary graduates and professors at CMU: (l–r): professor Pierre Gilbert, Elizabeth Woelk [certificate], Cherie Bright [MATS], Victor Engbrecht [certificate], Fermin Infantes [certificate], president Mark Wessner

