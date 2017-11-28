Instead of being refreshed and renewed during Advent, we become agitated and anxious. We need a revived perspective of mindfulness, being still—waiting.
The first verse of Genesis 1 conjures up the picture of a God who imagines and makes the universe in the same way an artist creates a work of art.
By unanimous decision of the CCMBC Executive Board, Cam Stuart has been appointed National Director for the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches. Cam is the Lead Pastor of Arnold Church in British Columbia and has been on the CCMBC Executive Board for several years, serving as Assistant Moderator and Interim Moderator since January of 2023.
It is hoped that after Equip 20232, participants have a greater understanding of why the local church is worth participating in, why our MB family has a contribution to make in our larger church world, and how we can move forward embracing the fire of spiritual renewal and mission while also recognizing and learning from the ashes that are also part of our history—both distant and recent.
We are very encouraged and have a growing anticipation for our future together, partnering with Jesus in His mission for our country!
Seth Malone and Sarah Funkhouser, MCC representatives for Jordan, Palestine and Israel, provide an update on the conflict in Gaza.
An explanation of the differences between community discernment and community hermeneutic—and why the church must embrace both practices.
My journal bears witness of stories, poems and prayers. There are also pictures, drawings and memorabilia in my current journal. Simply put, journaling is a life-giving, revelational and directive enterprise in my world.
“When I go, I go to serve in the way God has for me. I don’t go to bring change. I go to be open to what God has for me and to learn from others and encourage others. I want to take the same posture with my brothers and sisters in Canada.”
Holy Spirit power continues the work of Jesus bringing us and others life to the full. Holy Spirit power looks like Jesus, smells like Jesus, and behaves like Jesus. This is the type of power that we are praying for.