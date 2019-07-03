Class of 2019

MB Seminary recognized its 2019 graduates during a commencement ceremony at Central Heights Church, Abbotsford, B.C., April 13, 2019.
President Mark Wessner conferred six degrees during the ceremony carried out by the four seminaries that work in partnership at ACTS Seminaries, Langley, B.C.
- Yeon Chul Baek, Master of Arts — Christian Worldview Studies (Korean), returned to his home in Korea and is continuing in his previous position as a police officer. He is eagerly serving the people around him with the Christian perspective and servant leadership skills that he learned during his studies.
- Pierre Bissonnette, Master of Arts in Christian Studies, is currently serving in a street-level chaplaincy ministry to people struggling with addictions. Having come from this background himself, he is passionate about helping people overcome their addictions through the transformational work of Jesus Christ.
- Jacqueline Boschman, Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy, is currently serving as a mental health therapist within two schools in Edmonton.
- Spencer Epp, Master of Divinity (pictured to the right), is serving as middle school director at North Langley Community Church.
- Suwit Raocharoenphorn, Master of Divinity (pictured above), is working in his home country of Thailand with Campus Crusade for Christ.
- Stephen Roukema, Master of Arts in Christian Studies, and his family have been living and serving at the Matthew Training Centre in Guadalajara with Multiply (MB Mission).
“[Seminary has] been a really challenging experience for me and I feel like I’ve grown a lot. Growth and change can be really challenging, but when you come through it, you’re glad that you had the opportunity,” says Boschman.
MB Seminary is the national seminary of the MB churches of Canada.
Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg
- 78 undergraduates
- 15 masters degrees
Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C.
- 84 graduates from certificate, diploma, and bachelor of arts programs
École de Théologie Évangélique du Québec, Montreal
- 13 certificates in pastoral studies
- 1 certificate in theology
- 6 bachelors of theology
- 4 masters in theology (*new degree)
- 3 masters in theology – pastoral studies (*new degree)
Steinbach Bible College, Steinbach, Man.
- 30 associate of arts and bachelor of arts graduates
- 14 certificate of biblical studies graduates
- 5 Pursuit Experiential Leadership certificate graduates