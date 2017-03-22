Archive intern to examine Mennonite communal life

WINNIPEG

Jordan Duerrstein is the recipient of the Mennonite Brethren Historical Commission’s summer archival internship for 2017. The selection committee chose Jordan from several strong candidates from universities and colleges in the U.S. and Canada.

Jordan will spend a total of five weeks visiting each of the MB archival centers in North America (Fresno, Cal.; Hillsboro, Kan.; Winnipeg; Abbotsford, B.C.) during May and June. In addition to discovering the unique character of each of these Mennonite archives, he will explore the stories and images housed in them, especially pursuing his interest in Mennonite communal life: the theology that shaped it initially, the ways it has changed over time and the prospects for forming intentional communities of faith today.

“We are very pleased to award the archival internship to Jordan. Hopefully it will be a rich experience for him and one that provides insights for the Commission, too. We see this as another part of our mandate to document and communicate the story of God’s work among us,” says Don Isaac, Historical Commission chair.

Jordan is a seminary student at Wycliffe College at the University of Toronto, having completed both BEd and BMus degrees. Scott Street MB Church and Southridge Community Church in St.Catharines, Ont., are places he calls home. FreeChurch Toronto is where he currently serves as a pastoral intern. Jordan and his wife, Danielle, enjoy finding ways to combine downtown missional community living with Christian ministry.

The summer internship is made possible with support from U.S. and Canadian Mennonite Brethren Churches.

