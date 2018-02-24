What's New
Multiply Podcast 2.9 // Jon Isaak: missionary, mechanic, theologian

A missionary, mechanic and theologian. Director of the Centre for MB Studies Jon Isaak loves to explore how things work, whether tinkering with his veggie-oil powered car or inviting conversation partners to the virtual table of theological discussion. As we talked with Jon, he also shared how to be “nonanxious” in these uncertain and changing times.

Learn more:

On dealing with change in the church

mbherald.com/troubling-times

On his vegetable oil-powered car

mbherald.com/vegetable-oil-powe…raverses-continent

On his book Extending the Table

mbherald.com/take-a-seat-at-theological-feast/

Reviews of publications from his mentor V. George Shillington

mbherald.com/james-and-paul/

mbherald.com/jesus-and-paul-bef…ork-in-retrospect/

mbherald.com/2-corinthians-bcbc/

Centre for Mennonite Brethren Studies

cmbs.mennonitebrethren.ca/

Recording and production of Multiply podcast by Square One World Media

www.squareoneworldmedia.com/

