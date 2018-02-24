Multiply Podcast 2.9 // Jon Isaak: missionary, mechanic, theologian

A missionary, mechanic and theologian. Director of the Centre for MB Studies Jon Isaak loves to explore how things work, whether tinkering with his veggie-oil powered car or inviting conversation partners to the virtual table of theological discussion. As we talked with Jon, he also shared how to be “nonanxious” in these uncertain and changing times.

