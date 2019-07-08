MBThrowback – Summer 2019

What's New
See God through the body

“The physical part of you is not some piece of property belonging to the spiritual part of you. God owns the whole works. So let people see God in and through your body” (1 Corinthians 6:19–20, The Message).

Every three years from 1971–95, MB youth from across Canada gathered in Banff, Alta., for worship, teaching, friendship, and outdoor winter fun.

Do you know the names of the dancers in this photo from Banff ’92? Help CMBS identify them by emailing information to the CMBS archives.
This photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP149-01-347) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.

Learn more about the Mennonite Archival Image Database

Online Mennonite photo database “the future of digital community archives”

