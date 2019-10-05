MBTHROWBACK – Fall 2019

#MBThrowback

Spiritual balance

“Individual Christians tend to develop blind spots in understanding and interpreting Scripture…. The total of spiritual insight and understanding of a united Christian body exceeds anyone’s individual understanding. We need to be tied to other believers for spiritual balance.”—James Nikkel, MB Herald, September 2000

Nikkel (left) answers questions at the 1980 MB study conference in Clearbrook MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C. Topics in 1980 included ordination (Victor Adrian), leadership (John E. Toews), church-pastor relations (Herb Brandt), divorce care (Marvin Hein), and women in ministry (David Ewert).

This photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP149-1-1668) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.

