Banff '77 MB youth convention report by Allan Siebert, Jan. 22, 1978 Mar. 5, 1976 Five ink drawings by then 17-year-old Wanda Koop, Dec. 13, 1968 Excerpt from the prospectus stated in the first issue of MB Herald, Jan. 19, 1962 Feature about MB Communications TV program that would became Third Story, Nov. 26, 1976 Oct. 22, 1982 71st Canadian convention report,Three Hills, Alta.by John Longhurst andGordon Nickel, July 16, 1982 First full-colour issue September 2008 Koop won a GovernorGeneral's Award for VisualArts in 2016 First Encounterevangelistic insert,Spring/Summer 1997 Comic by Ray Dirks, Sunkist youth insert, July 21, 1978 Painting from "Studies in (Im)mortality" by Max Funk, January/February 2017 "The Herald's future in light of its past" by Frank H. Epp in the 20th anniversary issue, Jan. 15, 1982 Thank you for 58 years of print! Read also https://mbherald.com/mb-herald-timeline/ 58 Years of MB Herald was last modified: December 27th, 2019 by Staff