Reader memories

My favourite memory goes back to 1996: all year, letters to the editor were discussing the merits and dangers of dancing, since at the national MB youth convention, Banff 95, I had scheduled a dance (with a Christian DJ). I never felt attacked in the letters. The MB Herald was a great vehicle for people to get things off their chest – even be creative to make their point. I always felt this forum enriched our body life immensely and the MB Herald was a better magazine for providing this context for us to interact. With the demise of the print MB Herald, I hope the online version becomes that kind of recognized forum. Honest engagement with issues still can happen – and should – if we’re going to continue our pathways of discipleship together as a Mennonite Brethren community in Canada.

—David Wiebe, CCMBC executive minister/director 2000–2010, ICOMB director 2011–2018, Winnipeg