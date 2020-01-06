A new Herald of the gospel

Over the past weeks, I have read many emails, and Facebook and Twitter comments from concerned constituents. A common concern is a fear of separation from the larger MB family. For some people, the MB Herald is the only way of receiving information outside of their local church.

The MB Herald has a rich history and legacy, making it all the more difficult for readers to see it come to a close. The reality, however, is that the Herald is not disappearing.

Yes, the print magazine will cease production, but the Herald lives on.

As I write this article, there are meetings taking place with people across the country. CCMBC is forming a broad and robust communication team, joining national staff and contributors from provincial conferences, partner agencies, churches, and individuals.

Our new communication strategy is a commitment to storytelling and information sharing. We will not abandon our role to inform, challenge, and uplift the MB family. The methods and media may change, but the vision and commitment remain.

I want to acknowledge the many people who have made this publication a vibrant part of our history: from editors, writers, reporters, proofreaders, graphic designers, circulation and advertising staff, and our long-time printer, CP Printing Solutions. Too many names to mention here, but all have made significant contributions to the Herald.

I specifically wish to recognize Karla Braun, Angeline Schellenberg, Colton Floris, Rebecca Watson, and Ron Wood and his team. As we say goodbye to them, we thank them for their work and dedication to MB Herald and CCMBC.

Times of change, such as these, present opportunities for deep reflection and introspection.

I have been pondering the causes of the print magazine’s closure, the consequences of this action, and the future direction of MB communications.

For years, we have existed in friction: some see the Herald as a free press, while others look to the Herald to represent the conference. These views are sometimes in opposition to the other which can be harmful to the MB family. Moving forward, we will build our communication platform around our Confession of Faith, anchored in 1 Corinthians 14:1–12. Our purpose will be to:

Edify the church: Storytelling that helps to build up the church (vv. 4, 12).

Call people to mission: A clarion call to fulfill the mission of the church (v. 8).

Speak with clarity: Information sharing that brings clarity and unifies us as a denomination and as followers of

Jesus (vv. 7, 9–11).

In the coming months, CCMBC will highlight new stories and platforms for two-way communication. I invite you to join us in writing a new chapter for the MB church in Canada.

ELTON DASILVA

is the national director of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches. He and Ana live in Winnipeg. They have three children.

A new Herald of the gospel was last modified: by