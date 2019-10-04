Who is the NMT? – Fall 2019

Denis Federau

Director of Resource Ministries,

BC Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches

On the local church: I am engaged in our church by serving on the pastoral committee, mentoring the next generation of leaders, and occasional preaching.

Recommended Resource: The Day the Revolution Began by N.T. Wright.

“The point of trying to understand the cross better is not so that we can congratulate ourselves for having solved an intellectual crossword puzzle, but so that God’s power and wisdom may work in us, through us, and out into the world that still regards Jesus’s crucifixion as weakness and folly.”