Who is the NMT? – Fall 2019

The National Ministry Team is a strategic group of senior staff who work collaboratively to accomplish national vision within the Mennonite Brethren family in Canada. It is comprised of provincial conference leaders, the seminary president, church planting and global mission directors from Multiply, the national faith and life director, and the national director of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches. The NMT casts vision for Canadian MB churches, and prepares a budget and strategic plan for presentation at provincial assemblies.
Denis Federau
Director of Resource Ministries,
On the local church: I am engaged in our church by serving on the pastoral committee, mentoring the next generation of leaders, and occasional preaching.
Recommended Resource: The Day the Revolution Began by N.T. Wright.
|The National Ministry Team exists to inspire, equip, and encourage the church for effective ministry and mission in Canada and beyond. It consists of the following people, introduced in pervious issues: Alain Després (AEFMQ), Ed Willms (ONMB), Cam Priebe (MBCM), Philip A. Gunther (SKMB), Paul J. Loewen (ABMB), Randy Friesen (Multiply), Mark Wessner (MB Seminary), Ingrid Reichard (national faith and life director), and Elton DaSilva (CCMBC).