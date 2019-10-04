What's New
Who is the NMT? – Fall 2019

The National Ministry Team is a strategic group of senior staff who work collaboratively to accomplish national vision within the Mennonite Brethren family in Canada. It is comprised of provincial conference leaders, the seminary president, church planting and global mission directors from Multiply, the national faith and life director, and the national director of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches. The NMT casts vision for Canadian MB churches, and prepares a budget and strategic plan for presentation at provincial assemblies.

Denis Federau

Director of Resource Ministries,
BC Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches

On the local church: I am engaged in our church by serving on the pastoral committee, mentoring the next generation of leaders, and occasional preaching.

Recommended Resource: The Day the Revolution Began by N.T. Wright.
“The point of trying to understand the cross better is not so that we can congratulate ourselves for having solved an intellectual crossword puzzle, but so that God’s power and wisdom may work in us, through us, and out into the world that still regards Jesus’s crucifixion as weakness and folly.”
The National Ministry Team exists to inspire, equip, and encourage the church for effective ministry and mission in Canada and beyond. It consists of the following people, introduced in pervious issues: Alain Després (AEFMQ), Ed Willms (ONMB), Cam Priebe (MBCM), Philip A. Gunther (SKMB), Paul J. Loewen (ABMB), Randy Friesen (Multiply), Mark Wessner (MB Seminary), Ingrid Reichard (national faith and life director), and Elton DaSilva (CCMBC).
The National Ministry Team exists to inspire, equip, and encourage the church for effective ministry and mission in Canada and beyond.
Who is the NMT? – Summer 2019

