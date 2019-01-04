Who is the NMT?

PHILIP A. GUNTHER

Director of ministry, Saskatchewan Conference of MB Churches

On the local church: My greatest joy in serving the churches of SKMB is meeting fellow

brothers and sisters in Christ across the province and hearing what God is doing in their lives.

The most significant challenge is being at peace with offering encouragement and entrusting

the rest to the Lord as they struggle with issues I can’t fix.

Recommended resource: Streams in the Desert by L.B. Cowman. A tremendous source of

encouragement and wisdom when ministry feels like a desert.