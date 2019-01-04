Who is the NMT?

The National Ministry Team is a strategic group of senior staff who work collaboratively to accomplish national vision within the Mennonite Brethren family in Canada. It is comprised of provincial conference leaders, the seminary president, church planting and global mission directors from Multiply, the national faith and life director, and the national director of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches. The NMT casts vision for Canadian MB churches, and prepares a budget and strategic plan for presentation at provincial assemblies.
PHILIP A. GUNTHER
Director of ministry, Saskatchewan Conference of MB Churches
On the local church:
The most significant challenge:
Recommended resource:
INGRID REICHARD
National faith and life director, Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches
On the local church: At Glencairn MB Church, Kitchener, Ont., I continue to be involved in global mission ministry, teach Bible classes, lead a life group, serve as a sounding board for church ministry leaders, and preach occasionally.
Recommended resource: Tim Mackie from The Bible Project website and Exploring My Strange Bible podcast. I appreciate Tim’s passion for Jesus and the Old Testament narrative. He leans on biblical rather than systematic theology and he is a huge Hebrew and Greek geek, so I identify.
ROB THIESSEN
Conference minister, B.C. Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches
On the local church: I support my wife Janet who serves as executive pastor at my home church. I am engaged in discipleship with young men through Freedom Session. I love praying for and encouraging my pastor Matthew Price.
Recommended listening: The Jordan B Peterson Podcast, Menlo.Church – sermon audio (John Ortberg)
My prayer for the conference this year: May we continue to build unity and develop thenew collaborative model to multiply our national impact.
MARK WESSNER
President, MB Seminary
On the local church: Jennifer and I are co-leaders of a community group at Central Heights Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
Recommended reading: Water from a Deep Well: Christian Spirituality from Early Martyrs to Modern Missionaries by Gerald L. Sittser
Best pastoral advice: “Left to themselves, Christians will always take care of themselves; it is the responsibility of the pastor to lead them outward.” The longer that I’ve been involved in ministry, the more that I’ve seen this to be true. Great things happen when we live and lead outward and away from our self-interests!