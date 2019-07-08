Who is the NMT? – Summer 2019

The National Ministry Team is a strategic group of senior staff who work collaboratively to accomplish national vision within the Mennonite Brethren family in Canada. It is comprised of provincial conference leaders, the seminary president, church planting and global mission directors from Multiply, the national faith and life director, and the national director of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches. The NMT casts vision for Canadian MB churches, and prepares a budget and strategic plan for presentation at provincial assemblies.
Cam Priebe
Provincial Director, Mennonite Brethren Church of Manitoba
On the local church: My primary involvement in local community has been coaching and mentoring young leaders. Shauna and I are a part of leading and hosting a supper and Scripture group that meets weekly in our neighbourhood, and each March we’ve participated in SOAR Heartland as speakers and pastoral care support volunteers.
Favourite Theologin: I have appreciated Bruxy Cavey, especially his latest book Reunion: he gives an invitation to continue learning, living, and giving the good news of Jesus.
Personal Goal for 2019: John 13:3–5 invites me to posture myself in a similar way as Jesus. As we are together aware of our belonging in God, it frees us to love and serve others. (Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God; so he got up from the meal…and began to wash his disciples’ feet.)
Randy Friesen
President, Multiply (mission agency of the Mennonite Brethren)
On the local church: Marjorie and I attend Central Heights Church, Abbotsford, B.C., where together we serve on the prayer team. I also serve as an elder at CHC and occasionally preach.
Best advice you’ve gotten from a mentor? Be faithful with a little and the Lord will give you more to do. Each day remember you are serving the Lord. While your assignments might change, your Leader doesn’t.
The National Ministry Team exists to inspire, equip, and encourage the church for effective ministry and mission in Canada and beyond.