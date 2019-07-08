Who is the NMT? – Summer 2019

Cam Priebe

Provincial Director, Mennonite Brethren Church of Manitoba

On the local church: My primary involvement in local community has been coaching and mentoring young leaders. Shauna and I are a part of leading and hosting a supper and Scripture group that meets weekly in our neighbourhood, and each March we’ve participated in SOAR Heartland as speakers and pastoral care support volunteers.

Favourite Theologin: I have appreciated Bruxy Cavey, especially his latest book Reunion: he gives an invitation to continue learning, living, and giving the good news of Jesus.

Personal Goal for 2019: John 13:3–5 invites me to posture myself in a similar way as Jesus. As we are together aware of our belonging in God, it frees us to love and serve others. (Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God; so he got up from the meal…and began to wash his disciples’ feet.)