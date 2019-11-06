MB Herald goes out of print

After 58 years of encouraging and uniting the MB family across Canada, the MB Herald will cease publication of its print magazine at the end of 2019.

Due to decreasing revenues for CCMBC support, a depleted reserve fund, and low Herald readership, the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches executive board eliminated funding for the Herald in the 2020 budget. Delegates approved the budget at the Oct. 23, 2019 annual general meeting.

The budget cuts also eliminate the positions of four Communications team members effective Dec. 31, 2019: Karla Braun, MB Herald managing editor (on staff since 2008); Angeline Schellenberg, copy editor (2010); and Rebecca Watson, communications assistant (2017), all in the Winnipeg office; and Colton Floris, designer and illustrator (2015), based in Abbotsford, B.C.

“The conference is grateful for the thoughtful and creative way these staff have served our churches,” says Carson Samson, CCMBC communications and operations director.

In the coming months, national director Elton DaSilva will develop a new Communications strategy for CCMBC that adjusts to the Collaborative Model of governance and focuses on multi-modal online communication. The website www.mbherald.com will continue sharing news from MB partners.

“We commit to working with provincial conferences and agency partners, encouraging more voices to be head and extending our reach,” says DaSilva.

The MB Herald began as a weekly black and white magazine in 1962. It moved to 24–26 issues/year in 1969, decreased to 17 issues/year in 2003, 12 in 2007, and became full-colour in 2008. In 2015, production changed to bimonthly, and in 2018, with a fresh design, to quarterly.