Who is the NMT? – Spring 2019

Ed Willms

Executive director, Ontario Conference of MB Churches



On the local church: I’m presently involved in the relaunch of Northend Church in St. Catharines, Ont. This includes practical support from painting/cleaning to team support and development. I sit on the transitional leadership team, lead a small group, and provide some pulpit support.

The most significant challenge is being at peace with offering encouragement and entrusting

the rest to the Lord as they struggle with issues I can’t fix.

Recommended resource: A significant book for me in this time of ministry has been Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for A Complex World by General Stanley McChrystal, U.S. Army, retired. This fascinating book has been reshaping how I envision collaborative efforts among our churches across Ontario and in Canada. It has proven to be most stimulating at this moment in time in the things God has before me.