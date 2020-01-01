A community prayer for the Mennonite Brethren

Thank you for leading us to listen to one another.

May we sow peace in a world of conflict,

with the humility, compassion, and wisdom of Christ himself.

May we be a church that steps boldly out of our comfort zone

to cherish those who are broken, banish shame in our midst,

and break bread with those who challenge us.

May we be known as people who learn how to forgive,

who love honesty and justice, mercy and grace,

who don’t shortcut reconciliation.

May we be trusting and gracious, patient yet persistent,

visionary yet content with the still small ways God often works.

Thank you for leading us to be aware

of our brothers and sisters across the country.

May longing for the good old days

not detract from the joy

of a meaningful present and the hope

of a fruitful future.

May we be known as people committed

to the Great Commission, faithful to the teaching of the Bible,

lovingly counter-cultural, an undeceived

and faithful remnant.

May the Mennonites of Canada – of all stripes –

find ways to work together that transcend

the barriers we erect in the name of politics.

May God give wisdom through stories

that give us hope.

May we remember the times and places we met

in written word, on printed page, and never forget

how connecting through these lines

formed us as the people of God.

Thank you for leading us through

some of the most culturally tumultuous years we’ve known.

May we – who in name exemplify camaraderie and peace –

find ways to be those things to one another

and to the world writ large.

May our old wounds be healed.

May a new work begin that surprises us

with the ways God does his good among us.

May we become true ministers of the Lord’s peace.

Amen.

In the spirit of Blaine Lake Gospel Chapel (“Prayers of the people,” Fall 2019) and Fort Garry MB’s college and career group (“A Community Psalm,” March 2017), we invited our readers to submit their prayers for the MB family and we wove them into one.

