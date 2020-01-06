A question of faithfulness: MBs look to the future

DAVID WARKENTIN

As MBs, we have this historical pattern of looking at culture and responding with renewal. If challenges around modernization in North America led to renewal through church planting and Bible colleges in mid-20th century, what is today’s cultural equivalent?

Among the North American church in general, the main problem isn’t secularism, but Christian complicity in injustice.

I think MBs today risk being tossed by the wind (James 1), but it’s not the wind of secularism or liberalism but the status quo of injustice.

A guiding question for faithfulness is “How do we adapt in creative, Spirit-inspired ways?”

That doesn’t have to raise alarm around a “social justice agenda.” This is a gospel agenda, a faithfulness agenda.

RENÉE SEREZ

For this next generation coming up, the issue isn’t going to be “Will we pursue justice?” but “How can we pursue justice in a way that is rooted in the gospel?” What they’re learning in school – racial inequality, gender inequality – those are important things that God cares about, but the perspective is just a bit skewed. When we’re rooted in the truth of the Bible, we are able to more and better bring about justice.

ADAM GREELEY

The gospel is best revealed when we are aligned with God’s kingdom purposes and redemptive plans for the individual, the community, the society, the nation, and the world.

Biblically speaking, poverty is not just the absence of financial resources, it is the absence of shalom. This “wrong-relatedness” translates into social, emotional, cognitive, and spiritual poverty.

We are better able to love our neighbours when we are aware of our need for Jesus to free us for “right-relatedness” with him and others.

JANESSA GIESBRECHT

Part of our baptism and church membership class at my church is a quick survey of church history – to place MBs in that larger context. Our lead pastor called us to notice patterns in history. It didn’t really lend itself for thriving when the church was quite comfortable. When the church is under pressure – even persecuted – that’s when you see growth.

Right now, we’re exiting a time of comfort in the church where our growth was because it was acceptable to be there. We’re entering into this phase of increased secularization. I don’t necessarily view it as a terrible thing.

I see God calling us to figure out how to navigate the discomfort of losing some privilege. As we find our way into this new space where we’re not the default – there’s no assumption that people are spending time in church, I see it as an opportunity to disciple people into authentic faith.

BRAD SUMNER

The challenge is that there are a lot of local discrepancies in terms of where our hearts beat – think about the 96 churches in B.C.

By virtue of geography, leaders, and other dynamics, issues will come to congregations at a different pace, in a different way. When churches are in step with issues in our broader culture, it’s because it’s presenting in their local congregation.

It’s okay for some people to be right on the leading edge working through these issues hard and long. (I think about some of our churches who work with people on the margins in inner cities – One88, Winnipeg, and Metro Community, Kelowna, for example.)

According to their heart beat, some churches take a lead. Are we well structured to help each other lift those responses to need and advance them together?

JACQUIE BLOCK

As Anabaptists, we are part of the holiness tradition which focuses on transformation of the heart. If you try to do justice or peace work but it is not coming out of a place of compassionate love for God, others, and yourself, it could “gain nothing” (1 Corinthians 13: 3–7).

If people’s hearts are in the right place, they can see God in any place of need and be drawn to it. People go after what their heart beats for. If we do that, we will be in all these places collectively because God will lead us differently.