What's New
Home Life & Faith Anabaptist World Fellowship Sunday benediction

Anabaptist World Fellowship Sunday benediction

January 13, 2020 0 comment

May God open your mind to his presence,

so that you may truly come to know him;

May God open the eyes of your heart

so that you can experience the hope he offers to all who follow him;

And may you come to understand the full extent of God’s power at work in your life –

the very same power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead, and seated him at the right hand of God.

Christine Longhurst
is assistant professor of music and worship, Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg.
https://re-worship.blogspot.com

This story comes from the Anabaptist World Fellowship Sunday 2020 worship resources package from Mennonite World Conference.

AWFS is an opportunity to remind our communities of faith that we are all part of one body made up of many tribes, languages and nations (Revelation 7:9). It is an invitation to visibly proclaim that now there is no discrimination among us on the basis of race, social status or gender (Galatians 3:28). It is a special day on which to show that we are living a new life in a new society where we mutually support one another, carry those who suffer, serve the world and interdependently learn from one another what it means to follow Jesus. On this day, we celebrate that, in Christ, and by the power of the Holy Spirit, the cultural and national boundaries that separate us have been overcome by the cross.

Click here to learn more

Click here to download the worship package

 

0 comment

Mennonite World Conference is called to be a communion (Koinonia) of Anabaptist-related churches linked to one another in a worldwide community of faith for fellowship, worship, service, and witness.  

You may also like

A prayer for Epiphany

January 6, 2020

A community prayer for the Mennonite Brethren

January 1, 2020

Gifts to share in the body of Christ

December 31, 2019

A prayer for the new year

December 30, 2019

A Christmas prayer

December 23, 2019

A prayer of confidence in God’s strength

December 16, 2019

A prayer for Human Rights Day

December 9, 2019

Making Room

December 2, 2019

Against the flood

November 25, 2019

Serving with hope

November 22, 2019

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: