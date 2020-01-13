May God open your mind to his presence,

so that you may truly come to know him;

May God open the eyes of your heart

so that you can experience the hope he offers to all who follow him;

And may you come to understand the full extent of God’s power at work in your life –

the very same power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead, and seated him at the right hand of God.

Christine Longhurst

is assistant professor of music and worship, Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg.

https://re-worship.blogspot.com

This story comes from the Anabaptist World Fellowship Sunday 2020 worship resources package from Mennonite World Conference.

AWFS is an opportunity to remind our communities of faith that we are all part of one body made up of many tribes, languages and nations (Revelation 7:9). It is an invitation to visibly proclaim that now there is no discrimination among us on the basis of race, social status or gender (Galatians 3:28). It is a special day on which to show that we are living a new life in a new society where we mutually support one another, carry those who suffer, serve the world and interdependently learn from one another what it means to follow Jesus. On this day, we celebrate that, in Christ, and by the power of the Holy Spirit, the cultural and national boundaries that separate us have been overcome by the cross.

Click here to learn more

Click here to download the worship package

Anabaptist World Fellowship Sunday benediction was last modified: by