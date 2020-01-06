A prayer for Epiphany

We have seen a great light.
We are walking in darkness still.
Morning Star, invisible
until the night is darkest,
streaming to meet us
long before we looked up.
It takes time
for a pinprick of light
to fill the negative.
A picture is forming.
Let us hold still.
This prayer is inspired by Rob and Ruth Des Cotes’s meditation on Job 12:22, Proverbs 4:18, and 1 John 2:8 for the Imago Dei Christian Community, Dec. 16, 2019. The first stanzas reference Isaiah 9:2 and Revelation 22:16-17.
Angeline Schellenberg is a Winnipeg poet and member of Crossroads MB Church.