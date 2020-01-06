What's New
A prayer for Epiphany

January 6, 2020 0 comment

We have seen a great light.
We are walking in darkness still.

Morning Star, invisible
until the night is darkest,

streaming to meet us
long before we looked up.

It takes time

for a pinprick of light
to fill the negative.

A picture is forming.
Let us hold still.

This prayer is inspired by Rob and Ruth Des Cotes’s meditation on Job 12:22, Proverbs 4:18, and 1 John 2:8 for the Imago Dei Christian Community, Dec. 16, 2019. The first stanzas reference Isaiah 9:2 and Revelation 22:16-17.

Angeline Schellenberg is a Winnipeg poet and member of Crossroads MB Church.

