What's New
Home Life & Faith A prayer for the new year

A prayer for the new year

December 30, 2019 0 comment

Psalm 27

Lord, you are my light and my salvation. Why am I still afraid?

You are my fortress, protecting me from danger. Why do I tremble?

I want to declare that, no matter what happens, my heart will not be afraid.

Show me how to live in your house – today – now – delighting and meditating.

Conceal me there in these times of trouble; hide me in your sanctuary;
place me out of reach on a high rock. Lord, be merciful and answer me.

You say, “Come and talk with me.” My heart responds, “Lord, I am coming.”

Mary Reimer
is a leader of Imago Dei Christian Community and member of FaithWorks, Winnipeg.

 

Find past prayers here:

https://mbherald.com/category/faith-life/prayer/

0 comment

You may also like

Kindred Productions turns the page

December 28, 2019

A Christmas prayer

December 23, 2019

A prayer of confidence in God’s strength

December 16, 2019

A prayer for Human Rights Day

December 9, 2019

Making Room

December 2, 2019

Against the flood

November 25, 2019

#WorldToiletDay prayer

November 19, 2019

A Remembrance Day prayer

November 11, 2019

Morning Trinity

November 4, 2019

My daily prayer

October 28, 2019

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: