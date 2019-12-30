A prayer for the new year

Psalm 27
Lord, you are my light and my salvation. Why am I still afraid?
You are my fortress, protecting me from danger. Why do I tremble?
I want to declare that, no matter what happens, my heart will not be afraid.
Show me how to live in your house – today – now – delighting and meditating.
Conceal me there in these times of trouble; hide me in your sanctuary;
place me out of reach on a high rock. Lord, be merciful and answer me.
You say, “Come and talk with me.” My heart responds, “Lord, I am coming.”
Mary Reimer
is a leader of Imago Dei Christian Community and member of FaithWorks, Winnipeg.
