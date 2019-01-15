What's New
MBThrowback – Winter 2019

Although our idea of what’s all that and a bag of chips has shifted since the ’90s, young people still express their desire to be Jesus freaks through music.

 

Do you know the names of the band and/or the people in this photo (which we suspect is from the 1990s)? Help CMBS identify them by emailing identifying information to archives@mbchurches.ca.
This photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP149-1-1555) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.
