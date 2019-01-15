MBThrowback – Winter 2019

Although our idea of what’s all that and a bag of chips has shifted since the ’90s, young people still express their desire to be Jesus freaks through music.
Christian rock band
Do you know the names of the band and/or the people in this photo (which we suspect is from the 1990s)? Help CMBS identify them by emailing identifying information to archives@mbchurches.ca.
This photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP149-1-1555) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.
