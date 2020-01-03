The Last Word

In the first issue of the Mennonite Brethren Herald, January 19, 1962, the Canadian MB moderator Jacob Quiring stated that this new church paper was a “silent messenger, charged to perform a great mission and to proclaim a glorious message.” Throughout the 18 months I was the Herald’s first editor (73 issues), I found these words powerfully challenging and encouraging.

I believe it was this work of making a 16–24 page “messenger” every week, received by more than 7,000 subscribers, which helped me discover a lifetime of writing.

It taught me the many exacting disciplines of words: of speaking, reading, writing, and also the enormous responsibility of publishing – of making words public.

To be invited to edit the Herald was a gift for which I profoundly grateful.

Now CCMBC has decided the Herald’s message is finished. I have been an MB member since my baptism in August 1950, and I want to accept this decision in good faith. Nevertheless, I remember The Wisdom of Jesus, son of Sirach (Apocrypha, Sirach 28:12):

“If you blow on a spark, it will glow;

if you spit on it, it will be put out;

and both come out of your mouth.”

May our church be blessed with the wisdom to recognize what we have done.