Worship takes shape

My eyes have seen your salvation (Luke 2:30)

Between All Saints Sunday and Advent, Highland displays pictures of faithful Jesus followers – from Francis of Assisi to victims advocate Wilma Doerksen – “as a way of showing, not just telling, that we are part of a much larger story and community of faith,” says Janzen.

“The images invite us to join the company of God’s people who have pursued peace at great cost, endured suffering for Christ’s sake, and joyfully blessed the world in the power of the Spirit,” says Janzen. “In short, to inspire Highlanders to look for ways in which the Kingdom might come on earth as it is in heaven.”

When many churches use modern praise music and technology such as PowerPoint, The Gathering at Broadway, Saskatoon, is reaching a younger generation drawn to silence, contemplation, and premodern signs and symbols. “Ancient liturgy connects well with those who need rootedness,” says executive pastor Dale Dirksen.

Though they meet in various rental venues, The Gathering is intentional about what their space communicates, down to their seating arrangement – facing one another, with leaders to the side. “It says we’re all participants, and we’re on a journey from different places toward the centre, Jesus,” says pastor Brian Wiens.

At the centre of the circle are signs: a cross, communion table, basin, candle. They are explained every week, but not always the same way. One meaning for the candle is that “it is warm, but also dangerous,” says Dirksen, “the way God is both welcoming and transcendent.”

“The Enlightenment took Scripture and made it cognitive,” says Wiens. “But the symbols of the church can speak to us about what we believe in ways words can’t.”

Things from of old we have heard (Psalm 78:2–3)

“A critique of reading ancient prayers is that you can go on autopilot and your heart isn’t engaged,” says Boschman. “But if we infuse liturgy with a sense of expectancy, knowing the Spirit is still here and has guided us in shaping these verbal responses, liturgy can help to involve the whole person.”

“Those of us who believe we pray spontaneously may be surprised how repetitive our prayers are,” says Longhurst. Thoughtfully crafted prayers “are not meant to replace spontaneous prayer but enrich it.” Like poems, their beauty can bypass cognitive defences, as Richard Rohr writes, to create “the heart leap, the gasp of breath, inspiring you to go further and deeper.”

“People often tell me they long to see and hear God at work in their midst,” says Longhurst. They may sense God’s presence in traditions such as “the words of assurance following a time of confession, in God’s words of blessing at the close of worship, or in times of silent prayer and reflection.”

“Heaps of silence,” especially during Prayers of the People, is one of the ways Vancouver’s Killarney Park MB Church worships, “alongside music and Scripture reading in our mother tongues (English, Mandarin, Korean, French, Spanish, Japanese, Swahili, and Kirundi),” says pastor David Chow.

Another valuable ancient practice is following the lectionary, which designates a Psalm, Old Testament, Gospel, and Epistle passage for each Sunday. This both “forces us to encounter a broader cross-section of Scripture readings,” says Longhurst, “and encourages congregations to read multiple passages in each service.”

The Gathering uses the Psalm and Gospel readings most Sundays and includes all four passages throughout Advent and Lent. To the old words, they add something new: during the teaching time every Sunday, they “ask a question and hand the mic around,” says Dirksen.

“If I am having a hard time believing some aspect of this story, then, being in the community, someone else can carry me along,” says Boschman. “When we read aloud together, I’m sustained by the fact that I’m joining with these people in this Spirit. Liturgy at its best serves that purpose.”

Come to the banquet (Matthew 22:4)

“You can smell the food in the background,” says Masih about Behta Darya, where a Punjabi meal of samosas or tandoori chicken follows every worship service. “This is another form of worship: coming together for a meal, honouring God, enjoying the same cultural experience.”

At their home prayer meetings, “everyone sits on the floor, talking and drinking tea, with the kids running around us, until 2 am: just the way they’d do it in their home country of India or Pakistan.”

“We eat together a lot!” says Chow. Killarney Park enjoys a mix of Korean and Chinese dishes at their holiday celebrations, such as Lunar New Year, when they connect the Chinese animal signs to the Creation story. (In the Year of the Rooster, they celebrated the God “who rules the roost.”)

More MB churches are celebrating the Lord’s Table weekly, such as Heritage Mountain does from Advent to Easter. “When we take communion, people volunteer to serve on the spot,” says pastor Paul Truman, “as a sign of how we participate in church life with each other, serving and being served.”