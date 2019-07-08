What's New
Home MB HeraldHomepage Songs that Shape Us – Summer 2019

Songs that Shape Us – Summer 2019

July 8, 2019 0 comment

We asked worship pastors what music inspires them on their discipleship path.

“Come Behold the Wondrous Mystery”

Michael Bleecker, The Village Church [Single]

Songwriters: Matt Boswell, Matt Papa, Michael Bleecker

A beautiful modern hymn that tells the story of the gospel with a simple melody.

“A Little Bit of Faith”

Kings Kaleidoscope Zeal

Songwriter: Chad Gardner

Sometimes we can find assurance in the most elementary places. Chad Gardner of Kings Kaleidoscope helps us find it.

 

Andrew Geddert

pastor of worship, Northview Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

 

Tell us, what songs shape you?
mbherald@mbchurches.ca

0 comment

You may also like

Just worship

July 8, 2019

Worship takes shape

July 8, 2019

Mentoring: Open up, share what we have

June 5, 2019

Spiral ever deeper into Christ

April 9, 2019

Songs that shape us – Spring 2019

April 4, 2019

Living the gospel in the suburbs

February 25, 2019

How to live a “with God” life

February 18, 2019

Songs that shape us – Winter 2019

January 16, 2019

“You can’t get to Bethlehem from here”

January 6, 2019

Article 17: Christianity and Other Faiths

January 1, 2019

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: