Songs that Shape Us – Summer 2019

We asked worship pastors what music inspires them on their discipleship path.

“Come Behold the Wondrous Mystery”

Michael Bleecker, The Village Church [Single]

Songwriters: Matt Boswell, Matt Papa, Michael Bleecker

A beautiful modern hymn that tells the story of the gospel with a simple melody.

“A Little Bit of Faith”

Kings Kaleidoscope Zeal

Songwriter: Chad Gardner

Sometimes we can find assurance in the most elementary places. Chad Gardner of Kings Kaleidoscope helps us find it.

Andrew Geddert

pastor of worship, Northview Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

