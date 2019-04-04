Songs that shape us – Spring 2019

We asked worship pastors what music inspires them on their discipleship path.
“Redeemed”
Big Daddy Weave
Love Come to Life
Songwriters: Mike Weaver, Benji Cowart
This song is my story. It slays me nearly every time.
“Weep with Me”
Rend Collective
Good News
Songwriters: Chris Llewellyn, Gareth Gilkeson
The church needs more songs of honest lament. This one’s a beauty.
“Fix You”
Coldplay
X&Y
Songwriters: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion
One of the best pop songs ever. Captures the beauty, pain, and hope of human relationships.
Gregg Baker
worship arts pastor, Gracepoint Community Church, Surrey, B.C.