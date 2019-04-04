Songs that shape us – Spring 2019

We asked worship pastors what music inspires them on their discipleship path.

“Redeemed”

Big Daddy Weave

Love Come to Life

Songwriters: Mike Weaver, Benji Cowart

This song is my story. It slays me nearly every time.

“Weep with Me”

Rend Collective

Good News

Songwriters: Chris Llewellyn, Gareth Gilkeson

The church needs more songs of honest lament. This one’s a beauty.

“Fix You”

Coldplay

X&Y

Songwriters: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion

One of the best pop songs ever. Captures the beauty, pain, and hope of human relationships.

Gregg Baker

worship arts pastor, Gracepoint Community Church, Surrey, B.C.

Tell us, what songs shape you?

mbherald@mbchurches.ca

