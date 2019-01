We asked worship pastors what music inspires them on their discipleship path.

“Fire of Time”

EP: The Rooster

David Ramirez

It’s gritty and honest – probably written to a lover (warning: some “adult” lyrics) – but is beautifully reflective of the grace Jesus offers us in our brokenness.

CORY ALSTAD

Worship pastor, North Langley (B.C.) Community Church.

Tell us, what songs shape you?

