January/February 2017

FEATURES

The Holy Spirit living in us

[Bryan Born

Come, Holy Spirit

[Lousie Sinclair-Peters

From front porches to the ends of the earth

[Angeline Schellenberg

Tribute: Katie Funk Wiebe

On the Holy Spirit

The year in review

COLUMNS

Editorial: Through up or down, God is in it all

[Karla Braun

Viewpoint: Olive orchard bears fruit of peace

[David Chow

Text Message: what does God’s glory look like?

[Nathan McCorkindale

Wiebe’s Witness: Winds of the Spirit in Brazil

[David Wiebe

MB Seminary: Telling the story of Jesus

[Mark Wessner

CONFERENCE NEWS

Q&A with moderator Bruce Enns

Finance update

BFL update

DEPARTMENTS

The next 500 years of Anabaptism

Memory from MAID: The Fruchts of the Spirit

Coming events

News in story

Colombia MB churches assist flood survivors

To meet the Lord in the air

At 80, Columbia is still pursuing the mission

Unity in the global family (*online only)

Mennonite photograph database shortlisted for national award (*online only)

MCC’s Syrian partners deliver assistance despite intensified fighting (*online only)

MCC Canada AGM delegates gather under the “big tent” (*online only)

In right relationship to all things (*online only)

Tribute: Helmut T. Huebert (*online only)

Church celebrates 50 years

CROSSCURRENTS

Transported through stories: disPLACE: Refugee stories in their own words

A spiritual memoir of incarnational ministry: At Home in Exile: Finding Jesus among My Ancestors & Refugee Neighbors

The gift of God’s calling: Daughters in the House of Jacob: A Memoir of Migration

Is God nonviolent? The Nonviolent God

Thorny topic’s timely treatment theologically thin: Wrongs to Rights (*online only)

“Finish lines” [Obituaries]

Abraham E. Peters, Kelly Darlene Pauls, Hedwig (Hedy) Winter, Martha (Mardy) Thiessen, Alfred John Huebert, Henry Kornelsen, John Thiessen, Helmut T. Janzen, Susan Lepp, (Arlin) Glen Lovell, Anne Dyck, Henry Wiebe, Ed Wiens, Martha (Marty) Rempel, Alvin Henry Ens, Katherine Klassen, Nellie Rogalsky, Margaret Thiessen, Sylvia Goosen, Henry Peters, Alice Siemens, Mary Magdalene Heidebrecht, Jacob P. Thiessen, Darla Koop, Peter Eric Kehler

View the full magazine on digital publishing platform ISSUU.

View the Week of Prayer insert here

