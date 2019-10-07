What's New
CONTENTS

LIVING OUR IDENTITY: MENNONITE BRETHREN AS EVANGELICAL AND ANABAPTIST

Doug Heidebrecht

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE EVANGELICAL-ANABAPTIST?

ARTICLE 18                                               ARTICLE 18 (en français)

Philip A. Gunther

“NO BORN MENNONITES AMONG US”

Paul Schrag for Meetinghouse

EVANGELICAL ANABAPTIST IN A CONTEXTUAL WAY

César García

INVITATION TO FULLY ENGAGE

Elton DaSilva

WHO IS THE NMT?

VIEWPOINT: ON BEING AN EVANGELICAL

Isaiah Ritzmann

VIEWPOINT: IT HINGES ON A HYPHEN

Paul Cumin

NEWS 

HOW AN IMPULSE CLICK SURPRISED ME WITH COMMUNITY

Megan Stobbe

Online only news stories

Peace by piece: a ministry of sewing

“We hope…”

Mentoring: open up, share what you have

Challenge and hope on the road

People displaced by massive cyclone receive emergency food

Online only book reviews

Women in Ministry

Soul of the City

Rehearsing Scripture

The True Story of Canadian Human Trafficking

ON THE COVER

Who are we as Mennonite Brethren? These words drawn from Doug Heidebrecht’s feature article point to our identity. Calligraphy by Becky Spahr, short-term mission apprentice at Multiply

DEPARTMENTS

Editorial

Reader Response

Family news

