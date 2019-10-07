CONTENTS
LIVING OUR IDENTITY: MENNONITE BRETHREN AS EVANGELICAL AND ANABAPTIST
Doug Heidebrecht
WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE EVANGELICAL-ANABAPTIST?
ARTICLE 18 ARTICLE 18 (en français)
Philip A. Gunther
“NO BORN MENNONITES AMONG US”
Paul Schrag for Meetinghouse
EVANGELICAL ANABAPTIST IN A CONTEXTUAL WAY
César García
INVITATION TO FULLY ENGAGE
Elton DaSilva
WHO IS THE NMT?
VIEWPOINT: ON BEING AN EVANGELICAL
Isaiah Ritzmann
VIEWPOINT: IT HINGES ON A HYPHEN
Paul Cumin
NEWS
HOW AN IMPULSE CLICK SURPRISED ME WITH COMMUNITY
Megan Stobbe
Online only news stories
Peace by piece: a ministry of sewing
Mentoring: open up, share what you have
Challenge and hope on the road
People displaced by massive cyclone receive emergency food
Online only book reviews
ON THE COVER
Who are we as Mennonite Brethren? These words drawn from Doug Heidebrecht’s feature article point to our identity. Calligraphy by Becky Spahr, short-term mission apprentice at Multiply