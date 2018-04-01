What's New
Spring 2018

FEATURES

A road untravelled

Addressing white power in the MB church
David Wiebe

Unravelling racism

A sermon series at Cedar Park Church
[Kate Henderson, Lee Kosa, Natasha Tunnicliffe

COLUMNS

Editorial

Time for colourful conversation
[Karla Braun

While We Witness

Confession of Faith Article 9: The Lord’s Supper
[Robyn Serez

Confession of Faith Article 8: Christian Baptism
[Laurence Hiebert

Confession of Faith Article 7: The Mission of the Church
[Steve Berg

OUTfront

“When God shows up”
[Steve Berg

MB Seminary

We have reason to praise
[Pierre Gilbert

Viewpoint

It’s time for new ways of being together
[Paul Chin

Viewpoint

#ChurchToo: Refusing to shy away from the reality of professional sexual misconduct
[Bryan Born

CONFERENCE NEWS

Executive board: Miracle at a board meeting

BFL: Creating theological centre, consistency, and community

Legacy report

Letters

Transitions

Intersection of faith and life

What do you want me to do with you?
[Janessa Giesbrecht

HOMEPAGE

Commissioned to serve: Rick Hawreschuk

Memory from MAID

NEWS

Faith expressed in action: Heart and hands at work with MDS

MBCM revisions as “switchboard” of leadership development

BFL announces Revised Canadian Edition of Family Matters

Congo orphanage and FPU student receive Historical Commission grants

Corporate chaplains * online only

CROSSCURRENTS

The Upside-Down Kingdom, 40th anniversary edition: No detours around the kingdom

The Relationship Project: Soul work not self help

Family Matters: A church that is family

Acclimated to Africa: Cultural Competence for Westerners

Ministering in Honor-Shame Cultures: Cultural keys to share the gospel

READ ALSO

