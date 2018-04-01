Spring 2018

FEATURES
A road untravelled
Addressing white power in the MB church
David Wiebe
Unravelling racism
A sermon series at Cedar Park Church
[Kate Henderson, Lee Kosa, Natasha Tunnicliffe
COLUMNS
Editorial
Time for colourful conversation
[Karla Braun
While We Witness
Confession of Faith Article 9: The Lord’s Supper
[Robyn Serez
Confession of Faith Article 8: Christian Baptism
[Laurence Hiebert
OUTfront
“When God shows up”
[Steve Berg
MB Seminary
We have reason to praise
[Pierre Gilbert
Viewpoint
It’s time for new ways of being together
[Paul Chin
Viewpoint
#ChurchToo: Refusing to shy away from the reality of professional sexual misconduct
[Bryan Born
CONFERENCE NEWS
Executive board: Miracle at a board meeting
BFL: Creating theological centre, consistency, and community
Legacy report
Letters
Transitions
Intersection of faith and life
What do you want me to do with you?
[Janessa Giesbrecht
HOMEPAGE
Commissioned to serve: Rick Hawreschuk
Memory from MAID
NEWS
Faith expressed in action: Heart and hands at work with MDS
MBCM revisions as “switchboard” of leadership development
BFL announces Revised Canadian Edition of Family Matters
Congo orphanage and FPU student receive Historical Commission grants
Corporate chaplains * online only
CROSSCURRENTS
The Upside-Down Kingdom, 40th anniversary edition: No detours around the kingdom
The Relationship Project: Soul work not self help
Family Matters: A church that is family
Acclimated to Africa: Cultural Competence for Westerners
Ministering in Honor-Shame Cultures: Cultural keys to share the gospel