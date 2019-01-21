What's New
Home MB Herald Winter 2019

Winter 2019

January 21, 2019 0 comment

CONTENTS

Growing something new

Carson Samson

Repentance: a time to water and weed

Paul Foth

New life at the root

Karla Braun

A softened heart for a leap of faith

Beth Wolf

Online only: God moves in circles: A prayer journey

Gareth J. Goossen

Hemorrhaging Faith

Angeline Schellenberg

Rooting unsteady trees

Gil Dueck

Out of the womb; part of the family

Spencer Meisner

Article 15: Stewardship  |  French Translation

Ingrid Reichard

True love for those who suffer

Mvwala Katshinga

Let God do the sorting

J. Nelson Kraybill

What we heard

Elton DaSilva

Who is the NMT?

Family helping family

Angeline Schellenberg

A chance to dream

Karla Braun

A persistent Influence

Catherine Bergs

The relevance of HERstory

Greg Thiessen

ON THE COVER
Youth on Multiply’s SOAR Heartland program build relationships with children during spring break.
Photo: Nik Enns

DEPARTMENTS

Editorial

Family news

Finish Lines

