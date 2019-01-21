Transitions – Winter 2019

CCMBC calls Ingrid Reichard as National Faith and Life director

In consultation with provincial MB leaders, the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches (CCMBC) called Ingrid Reichard as National Faith and Life director beginning Dec. 15, 2018. In this newly created full-time staff position, Reichard offers strategic leadership to the National Faith and Life team (NFLT, formerly the Board of Faith and Life) in its role of Building Community among MB churches across Canada.

“My passion and service in the church have always revolved around strengthening the followers of Christ in the soundness of our theology and in the depth of our love for Jesus,” says Reichard.

Reichard has served as the chair of the Ontario Board of Faith and Life (BFL), and as the secretary and vice-chair of the national BFL. In November 2017, she returned to the national BFL in the role of chair, ratified at Gathering 2018 in July. Leadership of the Faith and Life team will continue to account for 70 percent of her staff role.

Reichard’s responsibilities will also include caring for the spiritual health of the national ministry team, fostering relationships at national and provincial conference events, encouraging the provincial Faith and Life teams, assisting provincial directors with faith and life matters, facilitating greater collaboration between the NFLT and MB Seminary, and developing and promoting theological resources for the churches.

“Ingrid brings a sensitivity to the Holy Spirit, a heart for discipleship, and a wealth of effective leadership experience to this role,” says CCMBC national director Elton DaSilva. “With her passion for relationship and love for MB history and theology, she will champion a vision for collaboration and unity within our Mennonite Brethren family across Canada.”

Reichard’s biblical studies at Heritage Seminary and McMaster Divinity College focused on the Old Testament. She holds a DMin in spiritual formation from Tyndale Seminary, Toronto, where she also trained as a spiritual director in the evangelical tradition.

Reichard left a corporate career to become a full-time Bible teacher and executive director of Solid Ground Bible Study Ministries in Kitchener, Ont. She served as lead pastor of The Dwelling Place (MB church), 2008–14, and most recently, as pastor of development at Glencairn MB Church.

When she is not travelling for her new role, Reichard will continue contributing to her church as Bible class and life group leader, occasional preacher, and sounding board for leadership.

Ingrid and her husband of 30 years, Scott, have two adult sons, who are also active in their home church.