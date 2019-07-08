Transitions – Summer 2019

HELLOS

Scott Tolhurst

Title & congregation: lead pastor, Clearbrook MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

Start: March 1, 2019

Education: BTh, MDiv, DMin (cand.)

Previous ministry: pastor of adult ministries, South Abbotsford (B.C.); senior pastor, Richmond (B.C.) Bethel; transitional pastor

Family: Miriam; 2 adult children; 5 grandchildren

On ministry: As Paul suggested to the saints at Rome, ministry is an

exchange. We offer to one another from the abundance of grace we

all have received. Every church I’ve pastored has given me more than

they could imagine. God has used each one to shape my soul, expand my perspective, and satisfy my calling.

Fred Ekkert

Title & congregation: music pastor, Clearbrook MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

Education: BRS, MBBC; BA, University of Winnipeg

Previous ministry: choir and music ministry, Vancouver MB Church; school of music, choir director, Filadelfia, Paraguay; choir director, Vancouver

Family: Hane Lore; 4 children; 6 grandchildren

On ministry: People seeking God together; seeing believers who have nothing to offer but themselves empowered by the Holy Spirit, worshipping God, and being equipped by the teaching the Word; seeing believers experiencing grace and forgiveness from God and learning to extend it to one another;

seeing believers less concerned about how people see them than how God sees them; seeing believers daring to let God change them. Believers with eternity in mind are the people I want to rub shoulders with, be influenced by, and serve.

Gerald Dyck

Title & congregation: lead pastor, Westside Community Church, Morden, Man.

Start: June 2019

Previous ministry: provincial conference minister, interim provincial director, MBCM

Family: Rachel; 3 children

GOODBYES

Conrad Hunchak, pastor, Hafford (Sask.) Gospel Fellowship, 1995–2019

Brad Berkan, worship pastor, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon, 2013–2019

Dale Dirksen, executive pastor, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon, 2009–2019

Art Birch, co-lead pastor, Ross Road Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C., 2011–2019

COMMUNITY NEWS

The MB Church of Manitoba board along with provincial director Cam Priebe announce Jason Dyck as director

of church ministry beginning July 2019.

Jason served as senior pastor of Elm Creek (Man.) MB (2011–2019) and as

associate pastor of Dalmeny (Sask.) Community Church (2003–2011). He completed a BA in pastoral ministry

from Bethany College in Hepburn, Sask., and holds a coaching mastery certificate from Creative Results Management in Seattle, Wash.

His contribution as chair of Manitoba’s Faith and Life Team for two years has been vital in fostering excellence within new and existing MB leaders.

“Seeing churches encounter really tough circumstances without the resources or will to move through those circumstances is painful for me. While I realize I am no one’s saviour, I do come with a belief that there is always a way forward,” says Dyck. “With Jesus as Lord, how can there not be?”

Jason will work closely with Cam Priebe to develop leaders, build community, multiply churches, and resource ministries.

“In my interaction with Jason, his love for Jesus Christ and the local church is very evident as he seeks to enter this church ministry position,” says Priebe.

—MBCM board

MB Seminary

As of April 30, 2019, Eugene Klassen concluded his time with MB Seminary as development officer for B.C. and Alberta.

On April 23, 2019, Terry Kaethler started work with MB Seminary as director of advancement. Terry and Viola live in Abbotsford, B.C., where Terry was pastor at Mountain Park Community Church for 18 years.

See mbherald.com/a-renewed-seminary for more seminary personnel news.

Multiply

Greg Wiens joined Multiply to facilitate church partnerships with global connections. He also works for Global Vision 20/20, an organization that provides glasses to the masses. He served as an MB pastor for more than 21 years, most recently as the lead pastor in Waldheim, Sask. Greg and Heather have 3 children.

Jaymie Anderton joined Multiply as a mobilizer for Alberta to identify, connect with, and equip emerging leaders in Alberta. She is a member of SunWest Church, Calgary.

See mbherald.com/multiply-divides for more Multiply personnel news.

Transitions in your ministry? Let us know. mbherald@mbchurches.ca.

Transitions – Summer 2019 was last modified: by