Transitions – Summer 2019

HELLOS
Scott Tolhurst
Title & congregation: lead pastor, Clearbrook MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
Start: March 1, 2019
Education: BTh, MDiv, DMin (cand.)
Previous ministry: pastor of adult ministries, South Abbotsford (B.C.); senior pastor, Richmond (B.C.) Bethel; transitional pastor
Family: Miriam; 2 adult children; 5 grandchildren
On ministry: As Paul suggested to the saints at Rome, ministry is an
exchange. We offer to one another from the abundance of grace we
all have received. Every church I’ve pastored has given me more than
they could imagine. God has used each one to shape my soul, expand my perspective, and satisfy my calling.
Fred Ekkert
Title & congregation: music pastor, Clearbrook MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C.
Education: BRS, MBBC; BA, University of Winnipeg
Previous ministry: choir and music ministry, Vancouver MB Church; school of music, choir director, Filadelfia, Paraguay; choir director, Vancouver
Family: Hane Lore; 4 children; 6 grandchildren
On ministry: People seeking God together; seeing believers who have nothing to offer but themselves empowered by the Holy Spirit, worshipping God, and being equipped by the teaching the Word; seeing believers experiencing grace and forgiveness from God and learning to extend it to one another;
seeing believers less concerned about how people see them than how God sees them; seeing believers daring to let God change them. Believers with eternity in mind are the people I want to rub shoulders with, be influenced by, and serve.
Gerald Dyck
Title & congregation: lead pastor, Westside Community Church, Morden, Man.
Start: June 2019
Previous ministry: provincial conference minister, interim provincial director, MBCM
Family: Rachel; 3 children
GOODBYES
Conrad Hunchak, pastor, Hafford (Sask.) Gospel Fellowship, 1995–2019
Brad Berkan, worship pastor, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon, 2013–2019
Dale Dirksen, executive pastor, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon, 2009–2019
Art Birch, co-lead pastor, Ross Road Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C., 2011–2019
COMMUNITY NEWS
The MB Church of Manitoba board along with provincial director Cam Priebe announce Jason Dyck as director
of church ministry beginning July 2019.
Jason served as senior pastor of Elm Creek (Man.) MB (2011–2019) and as
associate pastor of Dalmeny (Sask.) Community Church (2003–2011). He completed a BA in pastoral ministry
from Bethany College in Hepburn, Sask., and holds a coaching mastery certificate from Creative Results Management in Seattle, Wash.
His contribution as chair of Manitoba’s Faith and Life Team for two years has been vital in fostering excellence within new and existing MB leaders.
“Seeing churches encounter really tough circumstances without the resources or will to move through those circumstances is painful for me. While I realize I am no one’s saviour, I do come with a belief that there is always a way forward,” says Dyck. “With Jesus as Lord, how can there not be?”
Jason will work closely with Cam Priebe to develop leaders, build community, multiply churches, and resource ministries.
“In my interaction with Jason, his love for Jesus Christ and the local church is very evident as he seeks to enter this church ministry position,” says Priebe.
—MBCM board
MB Seminary
As of April 30, 2019, Eugene Klassen concluded his time with MB Seminary as development officer for B.C. and Alberta.
On April 23, 2019, Terry Kaethler started work with MB Seminary as director of advancement. Terry and Viola live in Abbotsford, B.C., where Terry was pastor at Mountain Park Community Church for 18 years.
See mbherald.com/a-renewed-seminary for more seminary personnel news.
Multiply
Greg Wiens joined Multiply to facilitate church partnerships with global connections. He also works for Global Vision 20/20, an organization that provides glasses to the masses. He served as an MB pastor for more than 21 years, most recently as the lead pastor in Waldheim, Sask. Greg and Heather have 3 children.
Jaymie Anderton joined Multiply as a mobilizer for Alberta to identify, connect with, and equip emerging leaders in Alberta. She is a member of SunWest Church, Calgary.
See mbherald.com/multiply-divides for more Multiply personnel news.
Transitions in your ministry? Let us know. mbherald@mbchurches.ca.