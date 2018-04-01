Transitions – Spring 2018

Goodbyes

David Wiebe, executive director, ICOMB, 2011–2018

The board of House Blend Ministries decided to close the ministry in fall 2017. Begun in 2007 as a vision of prayer to respond to people in poverty and marginalization in the core area of Winnipeg, the ministry led by Rachel Twigg Boyce of fostering compassionate community developed a regular weekly prayer gathering attended by a diverse group of people in the West Broadway neighbourhood and beyond. “As House Blend closes, we recognize that the material, spiritual and relational needs of people in the community are ongoing,” says board chair Dan Nighswander. “We encourage the church to continue seeking ways to respond faithfully to God’s passion for the least of these and to the second commandment, to love our neighbours as ourselves.”

Westview Christian Fellowship, St. Catharines, Ont., began services in 1988 as an outreach of Grantham MB Church. The church started a ministry to women of Queenston Heights in 2007. In 2017, the congregation withdrew from the Ontario Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches and was accepted in Mennonite Church Eastern Canada.

Changes in Quebec:

The Association des Églises des frères mennonites du Québec (AEFMQ – Quebec MB conference) welcomes long-time pastor, C2C mobilizer, and leadership development liaison with L2L Alain Després to a part-time role as provincial coordinator in 2018, supported in part by provincial conferences. This position brings together some of the usual functions of a conference minister as well as some of the other functions of an Executive Director. Danielle Lajeunesse continues to produce Le Lien as a quarterly magazine in French for the MB constituency. However, Le Lien will be offered as a downloadable PDF only in 2018. Lajeunesse began serving AEFMQ with continuing education in 2011 at the 50th anniversary of the AEFQM, and as Le Lien editor in 2014.