Transitions – Spring 2019

HELLOS
Alex Dixon
Title & congregation: lead pastor, Greendale MB Church, Chilliwack, B.C.
Start: July 1, 2018
Education: Timberline Lodge, Capernwray Bible School, Fraser, Colo.; diploma in intercultural studies and BA in youth work, Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C.
Previous ministry: youth ministry, The Life Centre, Abbotsford, B.C.; church leadership development program, Northview Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.; youth pastor, Greendale MB Church
Family: Karly; 4 children – Flora, Wilson, Oliver, Lucy
On ministry: I am passionate about the church because we are the blood-bought people of God (Acts 20:28). The gravity of this is immeasurable: I want to see all peoples glorify and worship God as Christ gathers people to himself through the proclamation and transformation of the gospel.
Tim Peters
Title & congregation: lead pastor, Christian Fellowship Church, Lanigan, Sask.
Start: July 2018
Education: BA, Bethany College, Hepburn, Sask.
Previous ministry: discipleship leader, Pembina Valley Bible Camp, Manitoba; intern, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon; interim pastor, Christian Fellowship Church
Family: Jaymie; 2 children – Silas, Leeland
On ministry: I love seeing people experience a breakthrough as they hear the God’s Word. Meditating on Scripture and seeing God change their lives because of what the it says is the most rewarding part of being a pastor.
William Con
Title & congregation: lead pastor, Parkland Community Church, Yorkton, Sask.
Start: November 2018
Education: BA, Briercrest College, Caronport, Sask.; MA in leadership, Briercrest Seminary
Previous ministry: intern/C2C apprentice, The Compass Church, Regina
Family: Courtney
On ministry: God saved my life in a private Christian high school where I got involved in a local church that encouraged me – a fatherless teen with a speech impediment – to preach. God is a father to me, and the church is a family.
Timothy Falk
Title & congregation: pastor, Wynyard (Sask.) Gospel Church
Start: January 2019
Education: BA, Bethany College, Hepburn, Sask.
Previous ministry: MB Mission TREK internship as chaplain; lay leader, Faith River Christian Fellowship, Saskatoon; intern pastor, Wynyard Gospel Church
Family: Kaylee; 1 child Anna Sofia
On ministry: I look forward to seeing what God is up to in Wynyard and joining in the work that he is doing.
Mario Buscio
Title & congregation: pastor, Christian Centre Fellowship, Thompson, Man.
Start: March 2019
Education: MA in theology, MB Biblical Seminary, Fresno, Cal.
Previous ministry: church planter, Eglise Communautaire de la Rivière Rouge, Winnipeg; manager, Kindred Productions, CCMBC; alternative justice program coordinator, El’dad Ranch, Steinbach, Man.
Family: Sonia Blanchette; 3 adult children, 4 nieces and nephews, 4 children in care; 7 grandchildren
On ministry: “Go and make disciples of all nations!” is the last thing that Jesus commanded us to do. There is no reason why a city like Thompson can not have over a thousand disciples. Let’s love like Jesus loved, forgive as we are forgiven, and extend grace as we are graced.
GOODBYES
Peter Dennison, pastor, Christian Fellowship Chapel, Orillia, Ont., 2008–2019.
COMMUNITY NEWS
Citizens for Public Justice hired Willard Metzger, formerly of Mennonite Church Canada, as executive director, effective Jan. 31, 2019.