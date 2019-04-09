Transitions – Spring 2019

HELLOS

Alex Dixon

Title & congregation: lead pastor, Greendale MB Church, Chilliwack, B.C.

Start: July 1, 2018

Education: Timberline Lodge, Capernwray Bible School, Fraser, Colo.; diploma in intercultural studies and BA in youth work, Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C.

Previous ministry: youth ministry, The Life Centre, Abbotsford, B.C.; church leadership development program, Northview Community Church, Abbotsford, B.C.; youth pastor, Greendale MB Church

Family: Karly; 4 children – Flora, Wilson, Oliver, Lucy

On ministry: I am passionate about the church because we are the blood-bought people of God (Acts 20:28). The gravity of this is immeasurable: I want to see all peoples glorify and worship God as Christ gathers people to himself through the proclamation and transformation of the gospel.

Tim Peters

Title & congregation: lead pastor, Christian Fellowship Church, Lanigan, Sask.

Start: July 2018

Education: BA, Bethany College, Hepburn, Sask.

Previous ministry: discipleship leader, Pembina Valley Bible Camp, Manitoba; intern, Forest Grove Community Church, Saskatoon; interim pastor, Christian Fellowship Church

Family: Jaymie; 2 children – Silas, Leeland

On ministry: I love seeing people experience a breakthrough as they hear the God’s Word. Meditating on Scripture and seeing God change their lives because of what the it says is the most rewarding part of being a pastor.

William Con

Title & congregation: lead pastor, Parkland Community Church, Yorkton, Sask.

Start: November 2018

Education: BA, Briercrest College, Caronport, Sask.; MA in leadership, Briercrest Seminary

Previous ministry: intern/C2C apprentice, The Compass Church, Regina

Family: Courtney

On ministry: God saved my life in a private Christian high school where I got involved in a local church that encouraged me – a fatherless teen with a speech impediment – to preach. God is a father to me, and the church is a family.

Timothy Falk

Title & congregation: pastor, Wynyard (Sask.) Gospel Church

Start: January 2019

Education: BA, Bethany College, Hepburn, Sask.

Previous ministry: MB Mission TREK internship as chaplain; lay leader, Faith River Christian Fellowship, Saskatoon; intern pastor, Wynyard Gospel Church

Family: Kaylee; 1 child Anna Sofia

On ministry: I look forward to seeing what God is up to in Wynyard and joining in the work that he is doing.

Mario Buscio

Title & congregation: pastor, Christian Centre Fellowship, Thompson, Man.

Start: March 2019

Education: MA in theology, MB Biblical Seminary, Fresno, Cal.

Previous ministry: church planter, Eglise Communautaire de la Rivière Rouge, Winnipeg; manager, Kindred Productions, CCMBC; alternative justice program coordinator, El’dad Ranch, Steinbach, Man.

Family: Sonia Blanchette; 3 adult children, 4 nieces and nephews, 4 children in care; 7 grandchildren

On ministry: “Go and make disciples of all nations!” is the last thing that Jesus commanded us to do. There is no reason why a city like Thompson can not have over a thousand disciples. Let’s love like Jesus loved, forgive as we are forgiven, and extend grace as we are graced.

GOODBYES

Peter Dennison, pastor, Christian Fellowship Chapel, Orillia, Ont., 2008–2019.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Citizens for Public Justice hired Willard Metzger, formerly of Mennonite Church Canada, as executive director, effective Jan. 31, 2019.

