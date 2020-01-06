Transitions – Winter 2020

Hellos
Konrad Loewen
Title & congregation: lead pastor, Elm Creek (Man.) MB Church
Start: Jan. 1, 2020
Education: BRE, MB Bible College, Winnipeg; BA University of Winnipeg, MDiv, MB Biblical Seminary, Fresno, Cal.
Previous ministry: pastor, Linden (Alta.) MB Church; lead pastor, Westside Community Church, Morden, Man.; interim pastor, La Salle (Man.) Community Fellowship
Family: Karen; 1 daughter, 1 son
On the church: It’s an honour and a joy to be part of people’s faith journey as they discover and respond to God’s activity in their life and take part in a much larger story.
Goodbyes
Lance Odegard, pastor, Artisan Church, Vancouver, 2010–2020
Karla Braun, MB Herald editor, Winnipeg, 2008–2019
Angeline Schellenberg, Winnipeg, MB Herald copy editor and writer, 2010–2019
Colton Floris, MB Herald and CCMBC Communications designer and illustrator, Abbotsford, B.C., 2015–2019
Rebecca Watson, CCMBC Communications assistant, Winnipeg, 2017–2019
Conference News
Bomba Ng’andu and Amanda Leighton join the CCMBC communications department. Bomba serves as a 0.2 FTE project manager and media designer beginning Jan. 2, 2020. He served Mennonite Brethren Church of Manitoba as communications and media coordinator since 2018. Amanda starts on Jan. 1, 2020, at 0.5 FTE as administrative assistant. She will work with Kara Friesen and Helga Kasdorf on ministry support.
Community News
Valerie Rempel was appointed vice-president of Fresno Pacific University July 1, 2019. Interim vice-president since August 2018, Rempel also became dean in 2014. She is also an associate professor at the seminary, holding the J.B. Toews Chair of History and Theology. She joined the seminary faculty in 1996 and has a doctorate from Vanderbilt University, master’s degrees from both Vanderbilt and Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary (FPBS) and a bachelor’s from Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kan.