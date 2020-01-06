Transitions – Winter 2020

Hellos

Konrad Loewen

Title & congregation: lead pastor, Elm Creek (Man.) MB Church

Start: Jan. 1, 2020

Education: BRE, MB Bible College, Winnipeg; BA University of Winnipeg, MDiv, MB Biblical Seminary, Fresno, Cal.

Previous ministry: pastor, Linden (Alta.) MB Church; lead pastor, Westside Community Church, Morden, Man.; interim pastor, La Salle (Man.) Community Fellowship

Family: Karen; 1 daughter, 1 son

On the church: It’s an honour and a joy to be part of people’s faith journey as they discover and respond to God’s activity in their life and take part in a much larger story.

Goodbyes

Lance Odegard, pastor, Artisan Church, Vancouver, 2010–2020

Karla Braun, MB Herald editor, Winnipeg, 2008–2019

Angeline Schellenberg, Winnipeg, MB Herald copy editor and writer, 2010–2019

Colton Floris, MB Herald and CCMBC Communications designer and illustrator, Abbotsford, B.C., 2015–2019

Rebecca Watson, CCMBC Communications assistant, Winnipeg, 2017–2019

Conference News

Bomba Ng’andu and Amanda Leighton join the CCMBC communications department. Bomba serves as a 0.2 FTE project manager and media designer beginning Jan. 2, 2020. He served Mennonite Brethren Church of Manitoba as communications and media coordinator since 2018. Amanda starts on Jan. 1, 2020, at 0.5 FTE as administrative assistant. She will work with Kara Friesen and Helga Kasdorf on ministry support.

Community News

Valerie Rempel was appointed vice-president of Fresno Pacific University July 1, 2019. Interim vice-president since August 2018, Rempel also became dean in 2014. She is also an associate professor at the seminary, holding the J.B. Toews Chair of History and Theology. She joined the seminary faculty in 1996 and has a doctorate from Vanderbilt University, master’s degrees from both Vanderbilt and Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary (FPBS) and a bachelor’s from Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kan.