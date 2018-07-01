What's New
Summer 2018

July 1, 2018 0 comment

FEATURES

Growing our roots

Discipleship cross-pollination at MB Bible schools
[Angeline Schellenberg

A growing season

Seeds of leadership planted at camp
[Kate Reid

A legacy of trust

[artwork by Krista Reimer

COLUMNS

Editorial

A beautiful mess
[Karla Braun

While We Witness

Confession of Faith Article 12: Society and State
[Ben Kramer

Confession of Faith Article 11: Marriage, Singleness, and Family

[Andrew Dyck

Confession of Faith Article 10: Discipleship

[Paul Loewen

Wiebe’s Witness

Who’s your mother?
[David Wiebe

Intersection of Faith and Life

God’s violence and nonviolent discipleship
[Stephanie Christianson

CONFERENCE NEWS

To go far, go together

Working together for national impact
[Steve Berg

Elton DaSilva affirmed as national director

Why stick with a denomination anyway?

Alphabet Soup

Collaborative Model Q&A

MB Mission name change

Unity artwork

Stories from the Harvest Fields: Hard at work in Pincher

[Chris Ney

Memory from MAID

Looking good, MB Herald

NEWS

Children bridge differences to learn together in Israel* online only

MCC resettles one-third of Canada’s BVOR refugees* online only

GAMEO goes global* online only

Foodgrains Bank calls Canadians to pray for end to famine on June 10* online only

CMU announces incremental increase in tuition for 2018-19* online only

Supporting uprooted people around the world* online only

Joy in the Spirit* online only

A-ha moments in the Holy Land* online only

Supplying food to people displaced by violence in Kasai* online only

Blessing those who mourn

CROSSCURRENTS

Tools for reconciliation: Race and Place

Enhance religious literacy: Life’s Ultimate Questions

Giving is about the giver: Keeping Faith in Fundraising

READ ALSO

obituaries

Tribute: Walter Unger 1936–2018

Graduations

