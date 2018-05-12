Tribute: Walter Unger, 1936–2018

Walter Unger died May 9, 2018.

He was born July 5, 1936, in Saskatchewan to Jakob Unger and Hilda Elisabeth Wiese, but grew up in St Catharines, Ont.

Walter accepted Jesus as Saviour when he was a teenager.

He attended Eden Christian College, St Catharines, Ont.; received a BRE from Mennonite Brethren Bible College, Winnipeg (1959); an MA in history of Christian thought from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Deerfield, Ill. (1969); a PhD in religious history with his thesis entitled “Earnestly contending for the faith” from Simon Fraser University, B.C. (1982).

Walter married Laura Redekopp August 1960. They settled in St. Catharines and had three children. Walter taught grade school and had a leadership role in planting Fairview Mennonite Brethren Church.

Upon completion of his MA, Walter accepted an invitation to Abbotsford’s Mennonite Brethren Bible Institute – now known as Columbia Bible College, where he would spend the rest of his career.

As academic dean (1970–1978), Walter was instrumental in the process of merging MBBI and Bethel Bible Institute into one school, Columbia Bible Institute. In the role again 1980–1985, Walter worked to receive accreditation with the North American Bible college accreditation body and to receive permission to change the name from institute to college.

In the midst of rocky leadership transition, Walter became acting president 1978–1980. He assumed the position permanently in 1985, presiding over growth in student body and variety of programs until his retirement in 2001.

At the invitation of editor Harold Jantz, Walter contributed to the MB Herald: occasional articles starting in 1964, a column “Christian Mind” 1981–1996. His prolific writings included contributions to Direction journal, Christian Leader, and Christian Week.

He was a scholar-in-residence at Oxford University where he furthered his interest in C.S. Lewis (see “Why C.S. Lewis lives on 50 years after his death”).

Walter served the Canadian conference boards of Christian Education and Faith and Life, most recently serving as board chair during the Women in Ministry Leadership discernment process culminating in a 2006 resolution.

He was cherished as a teacher, mentor, encourager, family man and example of a follower of Christ.

Walter is mourned by his wife Laura; children Brian (Wendy), Bruce (Chantal), Michele (Les Reimer); 8 grandchildren.

There is a memorial service at Columbia Place at 7 p.m. May 14.