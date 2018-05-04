SBC celebrates graduating class of 2018

What's New
Family and friends gathered to celebrate with 51 graduating students from Steinbach (Man.) Bible College over this past weekend.

Degrees were conferred upon 34 SBC graduates April 28, 2018, at Steinbach Evangelical Mennonite Church. The graduation service included the recognition of 2-year Associate of Arts and 3- & 4-year Bachelor of Arts degree graduates. The commencement address was given by Kent Dueck, founder and executive director of Inner City Youth Alive (ICYA), who encouraged the students, “As you keep on keeping-on, aligning with God’s will, God is going to go above and beyond what you can imagine in your lives.”

SBC class of 2018 valedictorian Vova Shevchenko

Vova Shevchenko of Ukraine addressed the gathering as class valedictorian. The Bachelor of Christian Studies graduate prompted his peers to “not waste your time.” He continued, “Look to the interests of others and make an effort to make an impact on the lives of the people around you.”

Numerous awards were given out at the graduation banquet attended by the families and close supporters of graduating students following the ceremony. The Timothy Award recipients were Megan Ens and Ron Babel. These students were voted on by fellow students and staff for showing evidence of a servant heart, excelled spiritually, academically, and socially during the year at SBC.

Kent Dueck, ICYA director and SBC commencement speaker

The previous evening held the Spring Concert, a musical celebration to mark the end of the year and culminated in the recognition of 11 1-year Certificate of Biblical Studies and six Pursuit Experiential Leadership graduates.

SBC celebrates the completion of another incredible year and looks forward to seeing these graduates off into the world as servant leaders to follow Jesus, serve the church, and engage the world.

MB-connected students: Breanna Mantyka (BA ministry leadership), Steinbach MB Church (intern); Spencer Koop (BA Christian studies), McIvor Avenue Church; Kurt Willems (Associate of Arts Bible-Theology) La Salle Community Fellowship; Mikayla Goertzen (BA Christian studies), Steinbach MB Church; Helena Fehr (BA Christian ministries), South Park MB Church

SBC class of 2018

