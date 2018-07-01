Growing our roots:

Discipleship cross-pollination at MB Bible schools

What is the mission of God as it relates to the mandate of your school?

CBC: We long to see our staff, students, and alumni engaged in God’s mission of reconciling “to himself all things” (Colossians 1:20). Through Jesus’ power living in us, we aim “to love God with heart, soul, mind, and strength,” and “love our neighbours as we love ourselves” (Luke 10:27). God’s mission concerns every aspect of our lives. CBC integrates spiritual formation, biblical studies, mission engagement, and leadership development with general studies to help students develop a biblical understanding of life and mission.

CMU: Those who recall CMU’s MB founding school, MBBC, will remember 1 Corinthians 3:11 on the outside wall. CMU’s Bible college roots continue to shape the university’s commitment to faith formation and nurturing in the life of the church within all educational programs because “No one can lay any other foundation besides the one that is already laid, which is Jesus Christ” (CEB).

ETEQ: We are helping students find their mission. In the words of student Gabriel Bouchard: “ETEQ is helping me discover my passion. While my original goal for studying theology was personal, I have come to realized that it is in service to others that theology comes alive.”

MB Seminary: Jesus’ call to “make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19) has inspired and challenged his followers for almost 2,000 years, and they form the foundation for the mission, vision, and activities of MB Seminary. Our goal, our heartbeat, is to do everything we can to help our churches and ministry leaders grow in their faith and become the best leaders and disciple-makers that they can be in their contexts.

SBC: An SBC education focuses on empowering servant leaders with a flourishing relationship with Jesus, skills and a passion to serve the local church, and a compassionate heart for a world that desperately needs Jesus. Thrive: In Genesis 12, God sent and blessed Abraham, so that he and his descendants would be a blessing to the earth. In Matthew 28, Jesus sent his disciples to make more disciples. Both these mandates are at the heart of our mission: to use our heads, hands, and hearts in loving God and loving others. We desire our students to be a blessing and make disciples wherever they find themselves after Thrive.

Who are your students?

CBC: Students choose CBC for the chance to explore God’s will for their lives, study the Bible and grow spiritually, and live in friendly, Christ-centred community. Of our 426 students last year, 237 were women and 189 men, 390 of them were Canadian (B.C. 275, Alta. 45, Sask. 22, Man. 13, Ont. 33, Que. 2), most of them between 18–35. They included Mennonite, Baptist, Alliance, Pentecostal, and Evangelical Free members, with 30 percent coming from MB churches.

CMU: We had 932 full-time equivalent students in 2017–18; 52 of them in Outtatown. Some 42 percent are Anabaptist; 43 percent from other denominations (e.g., Pentecostal, Baptist, Anglican, Orthodox, Catholic); and 15 percent don’t disclose a church affiliation. Manitobans make up 75 percent of CMU students; 15 percent come from 32 countries outside Canada.

ETEQ: Our students are all ages (from their 20s to post-retirement) and from diverse backgrounds: French Canadian, Haitian, Congolese, Ivorian, Central American. They attend MB, Christian & Missionary Alliance, Pentecostal, Baptist, Catholic, and non-denominational churches.

MB Seminary: As the national seminary of MB churches, we have students from diverse backgrounds and ministry experiences. Most study part-time while working in ministry or marketplace; others commit to full-time studies. Students range from 23–64, with a median age of 39. Most are Canadian; some come from Brazil, Paraguay, Romania, South Korea, and U.S.A.

SBC: Our four supporting conferences (MB, CMC, EMC, EMMC) comprise 70 percent of our student body. Our students are looking for a theologically conservative perspective and the opportunity to discern God’s plan for their life.

THRIVE: Our students are emerging adults looking to grow as disciples and build a solid foundation of faith before going on to post-secondary school, work, or travel. They are moving from their parents’ faith to their own intentional pursuit of Jesus, our one true treasure (Matthew 13:44).

What are the strengths of your educational institution?

CBC: We have a Christ-centred community – each person matters to God and to Columbia. We take a holistic approach to passionate discipleship and academic excellence. How does faith connect with marketing, leadership, psychology, cross-cultural communication, or emergency medical care? While “our culture…creates a split between the private and the public,” writes Mark Sayers in The Vertical Self, “Holiness brings us back together again.”

CMU: CMU brings together calling and career, wide-ranging disciplines and discipleship. All students must take six courses in biblical and theological studies – the most of any Christian university in Canada. We nurture Christian imagination; the secular world is often interested in how CMU sees ways forward on issues like mass migration, economic disparity, hate speech. CMU is growing partnerships with First Nations and seeking to be a leader in responding to the 94 Calls to Truth and Reconciliation.

ETEQ: ETEQ seeks to advance the capacity of Kingdom workers in French. MB Seminary: Paul’s words to Timothy speak to the seminary’s purpose: “Watch your life and doctrine closely. Persevere in them, because if you do, you will save both yourself and your hearers” (1 Timothy 4:16). With the MB Confession of Faith as our theological and relational core, MB Seminary partners with five schools across Canada and multiple MB churches to provide graduate theological education and church-based leadership development.

SBC: SBC students say they are growing in faith and discipleship and enjoying their experience, confident that their instructors are knowledgeable and consider the Bible foundational for learning.

THRIVE: Discipleship happens best as we do life together and “speak the truths of Jesus into the everyday stuff of life” (Jeff Vanderstelt, Gospel Fluency). We offer a small, intentional community for students to engage on a deeper level. Our program balances classroom learning and practical ministry application. Each student has three mentors: a spiritual mentor, a ministry mentor, and a home church mentor. We keep students connected with their home churches as much as possible, and we partner with local churches to provide community and ministry opportunities.

How is your school collaborating with other MB schools and with MB churches?

CBC: Our location allows us to work closely with many MB churches. We enjoy good relationships with and promote the programs of MB schools. We have an excellent course transfer agreement with CMU. Columbia grads who register for MB Seminary receive advanced standing. Recognizing its importance for the Quebec conference, we have encouraged Columbia’s partners to support ETEQ.

CMU: In addition to partnering with MB Seminary, CMU and other MB schools offer students block credit transfers and complementary extended education. We enjoy close relationships between our presidents, faculty, and staff. CMU partners with churches by inviting pastors-in-residence to campus, visiting worship services, and asking leaders how God is at work in their congregations. Our degree students serve congregations and MB Mission through their practica. We nurture a love of the church and strengthen students’ capacity to understand Canadian society and witness to Christ within this context.

ETEQ: ETEQ has been in conversation with CMU, CBC, and MB Seminary to explore how we may synergize. Our teachers preach in both French and English MB churches in Quebec and across Canada. This year, we offered a job fair that brought together 18 leaders from churches and chaplaincy ministries to connect with students. One Montreal pastor who visited the school for the first time said, “I’ve been dreaming for years of seeing church families gather together in a spirit of Kingdom partnerships. Today the dream became a reality.”

MB Seminary: Our primary means of ministry is collaboration. Through ACTS, we partner with three other denominational schools in B.C. In Winnipeg, we partner with CMU to offer graduate courses and degrees. In Ontario, we have a new partnership with Tyndale Seminary. We collaborate with MB Mission with both TREK and a new global training ministry in development. Finally, we collaborate with local churches to offer an MDiv (Immerse) and selected graduate courses in a modular format.

SBC: SBC has a transfer agreement with CMU that allows students a faster track to completing university degrees, including BAs in pre-education and majors in the humanities, math, social science, and music. Students may take graduate courses with MB Seminary while completing their BA at SBC. SBC gives transfers of up to four credit hours from MB Collegiate Institute, and up to 18 credit hours from Outtatown and Thrive – to help students get a jump on their program.

Thrive: We desire that MB churches remain present in their students’ lives during Thrive. Churches send their students to be discipled; we send them back as contributing members. Our hope is that growing knowledge of God leads our students to participate in what he is doing through churches and organizations.

How does your school complement the work of the church as it trains its students?

CBC: We mandate a reflective learning process in every ministry setting. In the busyness of ministry, we can become trapped in a cycle of (mostly good) activity, and forget to ask: Why? What’s best? and Are our activities honouring Christ and bearing fruit? When we ask the hard questions, we open new avenues for God’s Spirit to speak.

ETEQ: Until the 1960s, it was illegal to evangelize in Quebec. The lack of trained leaders contributed to the decline in the MB family following the growth of the 1960s–80s. It is ETEQ’s goal to see learning practised within the church. Most first-year students do a practicum in their church or a para-church organization. ETEQ offers continuing education courses a few times a year in our churches.

SBC: SBC requires students to include service learning units and encourages them to engage in a practicum or internship where they can serve while being mentored.

Thrive: Our focus is on emerging adults. Research shows that often students of this age drift away from the church. We desire to work with churches to keep their young adults connected and thriving in their faith in this pivotal season of their lives.