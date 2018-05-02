Columbia Bible College 2018 Commencement

At last Saturday’s commencement, Columbia cheered on our largest graduating class in our history: 136 students (49 BA grads, 34 diploma grads, and 53 certificate grads.) Among the Class of 2018 were our first-ever Applied Leadership, Social Entrepreneurship, and Emergency Rescue Technician program graduates.

Bruce Enns (Lead Pastor of Forest Grove Community Church in Saskatoon) & his wife Lisa Enns won Columbia’s Alumni of the Year award, and Bruce delivered the commencement address. He encouraged the graduating class to ignore the idea that “you can be anything you want to be,” but rather to embrace the idea that “You should be who God designed you to be.” Bruce drew on the apostle Paul’s counsel in Romans 12:3 (“think of yourselves with sober judgement, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each you”) to highlight how unique we each are, the importance of self-awareness and living into who God created us to be.

BA in Counselling & Human Services and this year’s Student Council President Niamh Reynolds was the class valedictorian. She reflected on the ‘imperfect beauty’ of God working in and through the Columbia community, and the power of that formative experience for each of the graduating students.

Award Recipients:

The George Schmidt Student Leadership Award: Jodi Enns (BA Biblical Studies) & Jeremy Abbot (BA Counselling & Human Services)

The Governor General Academic Medal: Martijn Van Ramshorst (BA Biblical Studies)

Delta Epsilon Chi Honour Society

Martijn Van Ramshorst (BA Biblical Studies)

Leanne Svendsen (BA Counselling & Human Services)

Niamh Reynolds (BA Counselling & Human Services)