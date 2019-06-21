Multiply releases multi-denominational church planting

From the board of Multiply (formerly known as MB Mission)

When we, the board of Multiply, approved the merger of MB Mission and C2C with the support of the Canadian and US MB Conferences, our collective desire was to see God’s kingdom advance. With the expanded scope and vision of ministry, our expense requirements grew. This fiscal year, although donations to Multiply were greater than ever before, there was still a significant gap between expenses and revenue.

While our intention has been to serve both our MB family and our many denominational partners well, there is more work to be done on both fronts. We have received requests by MB provinces/districts to be more involved in decision-making regarding the planting of new MB churches.

In response, we are significantly reducing expenses and making the following two shifts in our mission strategy:

1. The multi-denominational aspect of our North American church planting (formerly known as the C2C Network) is being released from Multiply, both organizationally and financially.

The Multiply board affirms and blesses this new ministry in their vision to be a free-standing North American multi-denominational network. Be assured that the Multiply board is still committed to planting and resourcing Mennonite Brethren churches locally, nationally, and globally.

2. Multiply will restructure their short-term mission training programs with a renewed focus on serving the mission and discipleship strategies of local churches, both in North America and globally.

We anticipate current training programs to continue as well as new programs to be birthed through local church partnerships.

Multiply has been serving the MB global family in mission for 120 years. These current shifts retain the integration of local mission with global, but also refocus Multiply as an MB-based church-planting network with kingdom partnerships, rather than a multi-denominational church-planting network that serves the MB family.

The Multiply board is very grateful for the support of our MB churches and we appreciate the contributions of the Multiply staff. We acknowledge that this is a challenging time. We realize that these cutbacks are potentially difficult for those involved, and so we will continue to pray for all those affected by these decisions.

Our hope and confidence rests in God and in his ability to guide and provide. The Board is committed to working very closely with Randy to bring Multiply into a new season of health and effectiveness.

On behalf of the Multiply board,

Brent Warkentin, board chair (Wichita, KS)

Multiply board

Allan Dickens (Williams Lake, B.C.)

David Marshall (Surrey, B.C.)

Kimberlee Jost (Hillsboro, KS)

Ed Heinrichs (Torrance, Ont.)

Ruth Schale (Bakersfield, Cal.)

Archie Eutsler (Wichita, Kan.)

Shirley Falk (Saskatoon)

Jeff Gowling (Bakersfield, Cal.)

David Maclean (Kelowna, B.C.)

From the CCMBC executive board

Our CCMBC executive board supports and walks together with Randy Friesen and the Multiply board in this time of difficult decisions.

We are upholding them in prayer along with all those affected by these changes.

We are committed to working closely with Randy, the Multiply board, as well as our USMB partners, to bring Multiply into a new season of health and effectiveness, as a catalyst and tremendous resource to assist the local church in multiplying healthy leaders and disciple-making churches, locally, nationally, and globally.

We continue to trust God and walk in faith through these times of both challenge and opportunity.

Bruce Enns

moderator, executive board, Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches

