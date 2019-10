Interpreting Scripture Today

EQUIP study conference attendees shared reflections on the sessions at EQUIP study conference Oct. 23–25, 2019.

Converse with them here:

No matter what other amazing and insightful words Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary professor Tim Geddert offered this afternoon on “the authoritative function of Scripture,” it was worth hearing the important truth that Jesus is always at the centre of our understanding of Scripture.

