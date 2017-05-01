Transitions – May/June 2017

L2L director Ron Toews announced his desire to step down by summer 2017 and re-enter local church ministry. “It has been a privilege to connect with many leaders and churches across Canada. In the next season of my life, I want to pay attention to one ministry context in a setting where my convergence life stage is applied to coaching and mentoring a defined group of leaders, to help the church be on mission,” says Ron. “L2L often steps into the lives of leaders and churches where there is no clear way forward on mission; in that place my faith in God has been stretched, my passion for Jesus has grown, and my reliance on the Holy Spirit has increased. I love the church, and look forward to continuing to advance the mission Jesus gave her.” L2L associate Daniel Beutler has accepted Steve Berg’s invitation to serve as interim L2L director as CCMBC leadership discerns future plans.

Nick Kimpinski began as lead pastor at Bridgeway Community Church, Swift Current, Sask., Mar. 24, 2017. He has a BA in biblical studies and an MDiv from Providence College and Seminary, Otterburne, Man. He has previously pastored Lorette Evangelical Free Church (1999–2001) and Osler Community Church. Nick and Elaine have 4 children: Josh (and spouse Whitney), Shawn, Matthew, Alexander.

C ommissioned with prayer Feb. 26, 2017, Andrew Klassen, worship minister at West Portal Church, Saskatoon, Sask., has become team leader, responsible for overseeing the pastoral team and continuing with the music ministry. Andrew graduated from Bethany Bible Institute, Hepburn, Sask., and Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C. Andrew started part-time at West Portal in October 1997. He completed an MA in leadership and management from Briercrest College and Seminary, Caronport, Sask. Andrew and Shawna have 2 children.

Arnie Pedersen began as senior pastor at Thompson (Man.) Christian Centre Fellowship Oct. 17, 2016. After a career as a certified public accountant, he graduated from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, Rochester, NY, with an MA in pastoral ministry and biblical and theological studies in 2016. Arnie has 3 adult children.

The Thrive program at Bethany College, Hepburn, Sask., introduces 2 staff members. Facilities manager Darryl Balzer will oversee all aspects of the campus including facility management and maintenance, business management and rentals. Program lead Keith Hillier will oversee the development and implementation of the Thrive program in preparation for launch in fall 2017. Keith has pastoral experience and most recently served as youth ministries professor at Providence College, Otterburne, Man.