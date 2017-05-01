Get to know interim executive director Steve Berg

Where did you grow up?

Trochu, Alta.

What jobs have you have held?

I worked the night shift in a shop that built gravel truck boxes – I hated it! At Power to Change, I got to travel Canada, meeting interesting Canadian leaders and foreign diplomats. I served 7 years as BCMB conference pastor, and pastored Bethany Baptist (Vancouver), Elim Baptist (Minneapolis), Westland Baptist (now West Meadows, Edmonton), South Calgary Community, and currently, South Abbotsford (SAC).

Tell us about your family.

Karen and I met in college and married in 1974. Our children are all married, and we have 13 grandchildren under age 10. Monthly family dinners are a joyful madness!

What motto do you live by?

I was nurtured in a healthy pastor’s family. My parents lived at home the same way they lived in their church and community life, so integrity, authenticity and transparency were modelled for me. I picked up the value that it was important to remember who I was – a child of God, loved by my family, transformed by Jesus at the cross. “Remember who you are” has become a “Dadism” my children repeat back to me. It reminds me of my calling.

What did you learn in seminary that has been particularly useful?

I graduated from Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kan., (BA) and Bethel Seminary (MDiv), with Regent College filling in the cracks. I learned how to preach toward transformation and to value the power of living the Christian life in community.

How did you come to accept the invitation to serve CCMBC for 18 months?

Nine months earlier, I recorded in my journal, “I have a plan for you in the time ahead,” and I took that seriously as God’s “heads up,” but I wasn’t standing up in the backseat trying to see what was coming. When my friend Ron Toews asked me to take this position, I sensed this was “the plan.” New Year’s Day, SAC’s leaders wholeheartedly affirmed this call.

What is your hope for our family of churches?

There are four big rocks to discern in the next 18 months: the C2C/MB Mission merger motion; the establishment of Legacy Inc.; collaboration between MB Seminary and L2L; a strategy of One Mission for provincial and national conferences and MB partners. I want to seed trust and respect in my relationships, and spread this all over our MB culture.

Name a habit that gives us a glimpse into your personality.

I wash my car in the rain.

