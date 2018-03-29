Ordination: Rick Hawreschuk

In 2017, the Board of Faith and Life released Ordination: Principles and Practices, a booklet exploring how Mennonite Brethren affirm people in ministry service.

Rick Hawreschuk is one MB pastor who recently submitted to the ordination process, culminating in an ordination service, Mar. 11, 2018, at Woodrow (Sask.) Gospel Chapel, where he and Nancy have served since 2013 (pictured above).

What does ordination mean to you?

Ordination is the confirmation from the community of one’s call into public ministry.

What did the process involve?

The church recommended me to the provincial conference. I provided character references, completed assigned readings,

and was interviewed by the director of ministry and the Faith and Life Team.

What did you value most about the process?

One of the most intriguing parts was delving into MB history. I was never a fan of history in school, but since I have been a pastor, learning the history of culture, the church, and the biblical context has become an interesting part of delivering God’s Word.

How are you involved in the community?

I am the CEO for Christ the Solid Rock Ministries/Broken Arrow Youth Ranch, a working ranch that takes in young people,

children, and sometimes families in need of help and direction.

I’ve been involved in grad ceremonies, school fundraisers, fall suppers. I own and operate Wood River Taxidermy and help

farmers with seeding and harvest.

What is your life verse?

Romans 12:6–8

What life experience has shaped you the most?

I was diagnosed with a neurological syndrome that, at its onset, put me in a wheelchair. I recovered to a degree, but I’m nowhere near what I was physically prior to being ill. I experienced a broad spectrum of pain and joy. When someone is hurting or ecstatic, when loss is a part of everyday living: I understand. This opens doors to bring God in.

Who have been your mentors?

Pastor Dion Grimm of Kelstern (Sask.) Community Church saw something in me that I didn’t. Through his persistence and

confidence in God’s plan, he got me interested in public ministry.

Richard Rosenberger, my intern supervisor, got me to do hard stuff: speak the truth, live the truth, forget about what the world thinks.

See also

Ordination: Rick Hawreschuk was last modified: by