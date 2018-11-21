MBH Podcast 2.11 // Elmer Stobbe: Crop scientist turned church planting booster

Elmer Stobbe may be long retired from his career as a professor of crop science at University of Manitoba – but he’s not letting any grass grow under his octogenarian feet. Mentorship has been a theme of his life, from the mentors he learns from, to the many students and farmers with whom he pioneered zero till on the Prairies, to farmer/entrepreneurs/community developers/church planters he is now supporting in Lesotho.

In this podcast, Elmer shares about his relationship with Khotso Mokitimi, an evangelist for ABCD and the gospel, who is seeing lives transformed among small farmers in Lesotho.

