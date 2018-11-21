What's New
Home Arts & Culture MBH Podcast 2.11 // Elmer Stobbe: Crop scientist turned church planting booster

MBH Podcast 2.11 // Elmer Stobbe: Crop scientist turned church planting booster

November 21, 2018 0 comment

Elmer Stobbe may be long retired from his career as a professor of crop science at University of Manitoba – but he’s not letting any grass grow under his octogenarian feet. Mentorship has been a theme of his life, from the mentors he learns from, to the many students and farmers with whom he pioneered zero till on the Prairies, to farmer/entrepreneurs/community developers/church planters he is now supporting in Lesotho.

In this podcast, Elmer shares about his relationship with Khotso Mokitimi, an evangelist for ABCD and the gospel, who is seeing lives transformed among small farmers in Lesotho.

Learn more…

Thabang’s story – today

https://mcccanada.ca/stories/lessons-ivep-help-grow-hope

Thabang’s story of IVEP

https://mbherald.com/a-golden-opportunity/

A bit more on IVEP

https://mbherald.com/international-volunteers-enrich-lives-of-winnipeg-family/

https://mbherald.com/a-gift-that-keeps-on-giving/

On MB Mission’s name change, precipitating one for our podcast

https://mbherald.com/mb-mission-name-change/

On our new podcast partner, Square One World Media, who provides our recording engineer and sound mixing

https://mbherald.com/s1wm-70/

On South Abbotsford Church

http://www.southabbotsford.com/

On ABCD (See “The cost of Charity” by Jamie Munday, page 10)

https://christianleadermagazine.org/issues/CL-20140607-June2014-June2014.pdf

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, or YouTube:

0 comment

You may also like

Equipping leaders at home and around the world

September 26, 2018

Gathering plenary 4 – Emerson Cardoso

July 14, 2018

Breakout: Multiply

July 13, 2018

Celebrating 75 years in India

April 11, 2018

Ordination: Rick Hawreschuk

March 29, 2018

Multiply Podcast 2.9 // Jon Isaak: missionary, mechanic,...

February 24, 2018

Prayer and planning

February 14, 2018

Multiply Podcast – 2.8 // César García, Mennonite...

January 6, 2018

A church in the city

January 1, 2018

Faithfulness and fruitfulness

November 1, 2017

Leave a Comment