MB Mission name change

God has been faithful to lead us in our journey to greater unity and effectiveness in One Mission – local, national, and global.

At the March meetings, the MB Mission board affirmed a strategic plan to merge our two organizations – MB Mission and C2C Network – into one new entity called Multiply.

During the next months, we will be actively engaged in a process of discernment and change as we work toward being fully launched into our new identity by January 2019.

At key events like CCMBC’s Gathering and the National Convention of the U.S. Conference of MB Churches, we will be sharing more with you about this unfolding mission story and this new wineskin.

Join us as we pray for spiritual renewal and mission to transform the church and our nations in our day!

For future updates and more information about this new direction, go to multiply.net.

Your fellow multiplier,

[Randy Friesen, general director, MB Mission and C2C Network