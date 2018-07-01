What's New
Home News MB Mission name change

MB Mission name change

July 1, 2018 0 comment

 

God has been faithful to lead us in our journey to greater unity and effectiveness in One Mission – local, national, and global.

At the March meetings, the MB Mission board affirmed a strategic plan to merge our two organizations – MB Mission and C2C Network – into one new entity called Multiply.

During the next months, we will be actively engaged in a process of discernment and change as we work toward being fully launched into our new identity by January 2019.

At key events like CCMBC’s Gathering and the National Convention of the U.S. Conference of MB Churches, we will be sharing more with you about this unfolding mission story and this new wineskin.

Join us as we pray for spiritual renewal and mission to transform the church and our nations in our day!

For future updates and more information about this new direction, go to multiply.net.

Your fellow multiplier,

[Randy Friesen, general director, MB Mission and C2C Network

0 comment

You may also like

Hard at work in Pincher

July 1, 2018

Job-site Jesus agents

March 16, 2018

Multiply Podcast 2.9 // Jon Isaak: missionary, mechanic,...

February 24, 2018

Essential guide to cultural competence

February 12, 2018

A clear picture of mission

January 31, 2018

Rise up, O people of God

January 19, 2018

C2C joins MB Mission for greater impact locally,...

January 5, 2018

A church in the city

January 1, 2018

EQUIP Study Conference

January 1, 2018

L2L shaped churches and leaders

December 22, 2017

Leave a Comment