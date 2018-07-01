Collaborative Model Q&A

There are some things that only national can do, such as unifying us missionally and theologically under our Confession of Faith and charter and representing us to our international partners including the International Community of Mennonite Brethren and Mennonite World Conference. Some ministries go beyond provincial borders and we need to own them together as Canadians, such as ministry in Quebec and Atlantic provinces and engaging with Indigenous people. Elton DaSilva has been appointed as the new national director; a large part of his role will be to continue bringing greater collaboration between national and provincial conferences and our MB ministry partners as we serve together toward our common mission.