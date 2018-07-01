Why stick with a denomination anyway?

The cultural context we live in has a relentless pull toward autonomy and independence. The tug is always toward isolation, away from together.

Any long-standing organization like our MB family will have failings in their story: mistakes have been made, trust has been broken, we are far from perfect.

Yet, I believe – fervently, passionately – that we are better together. As a team that strikes for health and vitality, we can go farther, reach higher, and accomplish more for the sake of the Kingdom than on our own.

Practically, there are

Tactical realities: credentials for pastors, a home for the Confession of Faith

Historical realities: from early church to Radical Reformation to the 1860 renewal movement

Financial realities: mortgages for church buildings and pastor’s residences from Legacy

Collaborative realities: participation in the spiritual life department at Eden High School, serving people with developmental disabilities through Bethesda, supporting seniors through Radiant Care

Support realities: confidential peer counselling for leaders, team support for church boards

International realities: participation in the global family through MB Mission and ICOMB

There are pressures at every turn and an overwhelming and vast mission field at our doorstep. We are so much stronger and more dynamic when we engage in mission together: you have the privilege of saying “We are about the missional activity of King Jesus.”

[Ed Willms is executive director, Ontario Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches